NIGHT RACE AT BMS: High stakes with playoff berths on the line

“Going to Bristol without any worries is always fun,” Truex said

Hamlin, who has conquered the Night Race twice, is hoping to increase his current lead in points.

“It’s go time now,” Hamlin said. “Ultimately it’s the time where you’ve got to bring your best.”

Keselowski knows the secret to survival at BMS. In 22 starts, the Team Penske driver has earned three wins and six top-five finishes.

“Bristol and I have kind of an up and down relationship,” Keselowski said. “It seems like however we run in the spring race, we run opposite in the fall.

“This is an almost impossible place to stay out of trouble. You either get lucky or you don’t. I’ve been on both sides of that, and we have to accept it.”

With weather variables, limited preparation and the ever-changing traction compound, the Bristol guessing game has never been more complex for drivers and crew chiefs.

“Bristol has always been a tough track to begin with,” Keselowski said. “You put in some of those outside factors with limited practice, COVID protocols and the spring race being on a [dirt] surface, and it just gets that much tougher.”