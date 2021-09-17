NIGHT RACE AT BMS: High stakes with playoff berths on the line

BRISTOL, Tenn. – According to NASCAR Cup Series veteran Brad Keselowski, the high stakes for the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway could translate into a suspenseful final act.
“If you look towards the end of the race, I can see some scenarios getting pretty hairy,” Keselowski said.
The scenario was certainly the case in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 Truck Series event at BMS.
In a cutoff event for the Round of 8 into the playoffs, rookie Chandler Smith clinched his ticket by muscling his way past leader Sheldon Creed with four laps remaining. The event featured 11 cautions.
Entering tonight’s Cup showdown at BMS, only regular season champion Kyle Larson, Darlington winner Denny Hamlin and Richmond winner Martin Truex have secured playoff berths into the Round of 12.
That means high anxiety for 13 other drivers in the 16-car playoff field.
“To go to Bristol and know that we’re locked in is nice,” Larson said. “We’ll try to be aggressive and get a win.”
Larson has won five times this season, but he’s still searching for his initial Cup victory at Bristol.
Based off his victory at Richmond last week, Truex will start from the pole tonight in hopes of shaking off his recent string of misfortune on the high-banked concrete track.
“Going to Bristol without any worries is always fun,” Truex said
Hamlin, who has conquered the Night Race twice, is hoping to increase his current lead in points.
“It’s go time now,” Hamlin said. “Ultimately it’s the time where you’ve got to bring your best.”
Keselowski knows the secret to survival at BMS. In 22 starts, the Team Penske driver has earned three wins and six top-five finishes.
“Bristol and I have kind of an up and down relationship,” Keselowski said. “It seems like however we run in the spring race, we run opposite in the fall.
“This is an almost impossible place to stay out of trouble. You either get lucky or you don’t. I’ve been on both sides of that, and we have to accept it.”
With weather variables, limited preparation and the ever-changing traction compound, the Bristol guessing game has never been more complex for drivers and crew chiefs.
“Bristol has always been a tough track to begin with,” Keselowski said. “You put in some of those outside factors with limited practice, COVID protocols and the spring race being on a [dirt] surface, and it just gets that much tougher.”
Kurt Busch, a six-time Bristol winner, knows that feeling of life in transition.
“Everything has been bonkers since we came back after the COVID stoppage,” Busch said. “The no practice thing has been weird, but I think I’ve adjusted to that and found a rhythm.”
Where will Busch find his biggest source of comfort at Bristol tonight?
“I’m thankful that the concrete is back,” Busch said. “The spray [traction compound] that they are going to put down on the bottom groove will make that the primary groove early on.
“The track should have all of its old character back. To win the Night Race, the high groove has been the best place to be around lap 400.”
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no restrictions on attendance tonight at Bristol.
“It’s great that the fans are coming back. The protocols and people getting vaccinated have all helped,” Busch said. “My in-laws are coming in from upper parts of Virginia with a motor home, and they’re ready to see Bristol Motor Speedway at its finest.”
While Food City Dirt Race winner Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and defending race winner Kevin Harvick appear to be sure bets for playoff advancement, it’s make-or-break time for drivers such as Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Michael McDowell who occupy spots 12-16.
“I don’t know what we’re going to have to do at Bristol other than win,” said Busch who will start 15th. “We’ve got to dig out of this hole and give it our best.”
Reddick, who has experience running a Super Late Model on the dirt at nearby Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, already survived one playoff exam by grabbing the final berth in the regular season finale at Daytona.
“I feel good about going to Bristol because there’s been shining moments of hope that we can do it,” Reddick said. “There’s just going to be no room for error from the drop of the green flag to lap 500.”
According to Byron, his only route into playoff land is to win the Night Race
“We are going to race hard and see if we can win it,” Byron said. “That’s pretty much what we probably have to do.”
