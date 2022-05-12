Nick Johnson steps down as Thomas Walker's football coach

The high school football head-coaching carousel is not done turning in far Southwest Virginia as the Thomas Walker Pioneers are the latest program to get on board.

Nick Johnson tendered his resignation at TW on Wednesday morning as he’s leaving to take a job at Union Primary School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The 1998 graduate of Grundy High School went 26-24 with three playoff berths in his five seasons leading the gridiron squad at the westernmost high school in the Commonwealth.

“ It was 100 percent a family decision,” Johnson said. “Just a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, but leaving Thomas Walker has been the hardest decision I have made professionally.”

Thomas Walker is the ninth program in far Southwest Virginia that will have a different head coach at the start of the 2022 season than they did in 2021 as the Pioneers join Honaker, Castlewood, Rye Cove, Wise County Central, Ridgeview, Marion, Lebanon and Northwood in that regard.

Castlewood and Thomas Walker have not yet hired new head coaches with practice officially beginning in less than three months.

“ We are a little late to begin the coaching search and we know it may be a challenge this late in the game,” said Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith. “However, we support Coach Johnson in what he feels is best for his family. We plan to start the search immediately, and hopefully, pin down a coach as soon as possible. Time isn’t slowing down, but we want to do the very best we can to ensure we get the right person for the job.”

The personable Johnson proved to be the right fit at Thomas Walker as he transformed a program that had won a combined nine games in the five seasons before he took over into a consistent Cumberland District contender.

“ Teaching and coaching at Thomas Walker has been the best thing professionally that ever happened to me. I have met so many wonderful people and the community always treated me like family,” Johnson said. “I worked for the best administration possible. I have nothing but good memories of the last 16 years in the Lee County school system.”

After three seasons as an assistant at Thomas Walker, Johnson led the Pioneers to a 6-5 record and playoff berth in his first season as the man. The Pioneers went 5-5 in 2021 with a loss to J.I. Burton in the final game of the regular season keeping them out of the postseason.

“ With the help of great assistants and hard-working players, we had a very successful five-year run,” Johnson said. “I wish we could have got over the hump and won a playoff game for this community and these kids.”

Johnson was popular with his players and made the most of a roster that usually wasn’t large in numbers.

“ The kids love the guy,” Smith said.

Kenny Ball, a 2021 Thomas Walker grad and a star running back for the Pioneers, can vouch for that.

“ He always put the team first over himself and was all about trying to make us better,” Ball said. “You won’t meet a better person than Coach Johnson. I wish I could summarize everything he has done for me and taught me, but it would end up being an essay.”

It was an emotional day for Johnson.

“ I always said I wanted to leave it better than when I got it, and I know we have,” Johnson said. “I wish the school and next coach nothing but the best. These kids deserve it.”

