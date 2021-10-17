NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Salinas gets second straight Top Fuel win at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NHRA Top Fuel racer Mike Salinas announced Sunday night that’s he anxious to buy a home in Northeast Tennessee.
There’s a good reason for that.
In Sunday’s conclusion of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Salinas earned his second straight victory at Bristol Dragway.
Salinas posted a time of 3.854 seconds at 245.05 mph in the final round to defeat defending series champion and current points leader Steve Torrence, who experienced mechanical issues at the starting line.
“This track loves me. I’m actually going to buy a lake house next week and this will be our landing spot when we race,” said Salinas, who lives in San Jose, California. “I’ve met so many nice people here over the years, and I just love this place.”
Salinas, who faces a continual battle against the mega teams in the sport, has three career victories, including those two at Bristol.
“It’s hard when you’re running with all these guys, but I’ve got a lot of help and I’ve made some big improvement,” Salinas said.
Salinas also advanced to the semifinals in the Pro Mod class Sunday.
“It’s been hectic, but it’s really fun to run both classes,” Salinas said. “It’s taken me a while to get here.”
Salinas credited Pro Mod champion Jose Gonzalez for some key career advice.
“Jose has been working with me and it’s helped me in the Top Fuel car enormously,” Salinas said.
There was also an upset story in Funny Car, where Alexis DeJoria earned her first win since 2017.
“I’ve been really depressed the last couple weeks because we haven’t won yet this season,” DeJoria said. “It’s been a rollercoaster, man. I was wondering when we were going to catch a break.”
DeJoria, who also earned her first No. 1 qualifying spot since 2016, earned the breakthrough victory the hard way.
Facing J.R. Todd in the finals, DeJoria executed a near perfect reaction time of .002 seconds at the starting light en route to 3.921-second run at 327.66 mph in her Toyota Camry. Todd followed at 3.939 at 326.22.
“I was calm, cool and collected,” DeJoria said. “I wasn’t nervous, I was excited and happy. When I’m in that head space, I do my best. This is one of the biggest wins of my career.”
DeJoria sat out the 2018 and 2019 seasons to spend time with her teenage daughter in Austin, Texas. She came out of retirement in 2020 with the newly formed DC Motorsports team with Del Worsham - who also was her crew chief when she was a rookie and made her first Funny final round at Bristol.
Last year, DeJoria and her team competed in just two races.
“Coming back after two years off, getting to work with my mentor and friend [Del Worsham], being able to do this, it’s huge,” DeJoria said.
There was an all-female final in Pro Stock Motorcycle, with Angelle Sampey topping Karen Stoffer.
Sampey recorded a time of 6.773 seconds at 196.85 for career win No. 45.
“That was one heck of a race. I’m really proud of that,” Sampey said.
En route to the finals, Sampey defeated teammate and crew chief Andrew Hines.
“I’ve been out here for so long that I’ve really learned to appreciate everything that I get,” Sampey said. “In the beginning, it seemed almost too easy and I didn’t know what struggles meant.
“The competition is so hard today. When I win a race, the emotions are 100% genuine. I love this sport so much, and I really dread the day when I can’t be out here any longer. As you can see today, I haven’t lost any passion.”
Sampey faced another obstacle Sunday in the form of a migraine headache.
“I woke up this morning hurting really bad, and it was making me pretty nauseous through the day,” Sampey said. “I struggled today, and I was nervous to get down the track. But when the helmet goes on, it’s 100% focus.”
In Pro Mod, No. 14 qualifier J.R. Gray took the win after Gonzalez was eliminated by a red light at the starting line.
A highlight of the opening round of Top Fuel was the track record run of 334.32 from Salinas. Moments later, Justin Ashley posted an eye-popping speed of 334.48.
During pre-race ceremonies, Scotty Cannon was inducted as 20th member of the Legends of Thunder Valley.
The colorful resident of Lyman, South Carolina, who was loved by fans for his signature mohawk haircut and aggressive approach to racing, was one of winningest Pro Mod racers in Bristol Dragway history.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544