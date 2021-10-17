NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Salinas gets second straight Top Fuel win at Bristol

Last year, DeJoria and her team competed in just two races.

“Coming back after two years off, getting to work with my mentor and friend [Del Worsham], being able to do this, it’s huge,” DeJoria said.

There was an all-female final in Pro Stock Motorcycle, with Angelle Sampey topping Karen Stoffer.

Sampey recorded a time of 6.773 seconds at 196.85 for career win No. 45.

“That was one heck of a race. I’m really proud of that,” Sampey said.

En route to the finals, Sampey defeated teammate and crew chief Andrew Hines.

“I’ve been out here for so long that I’ve really learned to appreciate everything that I get,” Sampey said. “In the beginning, it seemed almost too easy and I didn’t know what struggles meant.

“The competition is so hard today. When I win a race, the emotions are 100% genuine. I love this sport so much, and I really dread the day when I can’t be out here any longer. As you can see today, I haven’t lost any passion.”

Sampey faced another obstacle Sunday in the form of a migraine headache.