NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Brittany Force sets track record in qualifying

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Brittany Force continues to be the queen of speed in the NHRA Top Fuel world.
Entering the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the 2017 series champ had earned the No. 1 qualifying spot a total of 11 times this season.
In Friday’s opening qualifying session, Force zoomed back to the top with a track-record run of 3.682 seconds at 328.94 mph.
“I wasn’t sure if the car wasn’t going to make it,” Force said. “It was moving around and it felt like it was going to let go, but we made it to the finish line.”
The latest speed shot by Force was anything but routine. The Top Fuel session was delayed for over an hour due to an issue with the timing system, forcing track officials to switch out computers. Action finally resumed at 7:30.
Did the David Grubnic-led team make adjustments on the Force dragster to compensate for the cooler weather?
“We definitely made a few, but I stay out of that,” Force said. “It gets my head in the wrong place and I start worrying about things, so I left that to my team and they did a fantastic job.”
Earlier this season, Force qualified first in 10 straight events.
“That’s huge,” Force said. “It’s hard work put in from every single one of my guys, the crew chief and everyone on board to be able to pull that off.”
Two more rounds of qualifying are scheduled for today.
Last week’s winner Justin Ashley and points leader Steve Torrence were just behind Force in qualifying, while Leah Pruett was fifth with fiancé and new team owner Tony Stewart watching from the starting line.
In Funny Car, veteran Tim Wilkerson earned the top spot with a time of 3.965 at 295.27 but his run was also eventful.
“Those [bumps] at 200 and 600 feet are seriously hard to maneuver in a Fuel car,” Wilkerson said. “I hit that first set of [bumps] and got the front end in the air by about a foot and carried it for 200 feet. That was pretty exciting.
“I left a lot on the table and didn’t drive until the end, but we’re pretty happy with that.
Wilkerson has extra incentive this weekend.
“As we were driving down here, my wife said that this place owes us a win because we’ve been in the finals here a couple times,” Wilkerson said.
With cooler temperatures and the chance of rain today, all drivers and crew chiefs face a guessing game. The resourceful Wilkerson handles both roles on his car.
“It’s going to be challenging,” Wilkerson said. “I spent a lot of time staring at my computer and I still missed it in my run. The track is really good, and it has a lot of teeth. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to maneuver it in the trouble spots.”
Four-time world champion Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle session with a track-record pass of 6.900 at 197.51. Chris Bostick and Steve Johnson were next in line.
This is the first time that the Pro Stock bikes have raced at Bristol in 20 years. Angelle Sampey and Johnson are the only current racer who competed back then.
Pro Stock legend Rickie Smith, father of Matt Smith, topped the 14-car Pro Mod field with a run of 5.834 at 248.71 mph in a Chevy Camaro.
“I love sharing the spotlight with my dad,” Matt Smith said. “He’s an icon and a hero. We’ve won races together, including the championship together in 2013. I’ve been able to share this success with my father, and that’s a real honor.”
The track temperature was 99 degrees when Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying began at 5:22 p.m.
Before Friday’s session, it was announced that Torrence Racing will join Team Toyota beginning with the 2022 season. The addition of Torrence Racing’s two-team effort expands Toyota’s team partnerships to include five Top Fuel dragsters and two Funny Cars.
The spotlight will be back on Brittany Force today.
‘It’s not the pressure to continue the spree that we’ve had. It’s the pressure to go No. 1 and to get the bonus points,” Force said. “We have to do it again [Saturday].”
