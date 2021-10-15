NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Brittany Force sets track record in qualifying

Two more rounds of qualifying are scheduled for today.

Last week’s winner Justin Ashley and points leader Steve Torrence were just behind Force in qualifying, while Leah Pruett was fifth with fiancé and new team owner Tony Stewart watching from the starting line.

In Funny Car, veteran Tim Wilkerson earned the top spot with a time of 3.965 at 295.27 but his run was also eventful.

“Those [bumps] at 200 and 600 feet are seriously hard to maneuver in a Fuel car,” Wilkerson said. “I hit that first set of [bumps] and got the front end in the air by about a foot and carried it for 200 feet. That was pretty exciting.

“I left a lot on the table and didn’t drive until the end, but we’re pretty happy with that.

Wilkerson has extra incentive this weekend.

“As we were driving down here, my wife said that this place owes us a win because we’ve been in the finals here a couple times,” Wilkerson said.

With cooler temperatures and the chance of rain today, all drivers and crew chiefs face a guessing game. The resourceful Wilkerson handles both roles on his car.