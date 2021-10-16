NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Alexis DeJoria advances to first Funny Car final

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Alexis DeJoria advanced to her first NHRA Funny Car final at Bristol Dragway in 2012.
The veteran racer created another Bristol memory Saturday night.
Relying on the mechanical wizardy of the same man (Del Worsham) who guided her to that 2012 Bristol breakthrough, DeJoria delivered a run of 3.907-seconds at 326.79 mph in the final qualifying session to capture the No. 1 qualifying spot for today’s finals of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Seconds after the Funny Car session ended, the emotional DeJoria dropped to her knees in disbelief at the far end of the track.
“This is so gratifying, and it means so much. It kind of feels like a win,” said DeJoria, whose last pole came in 2016. “It’s a huge weight lifted off our shoulders.”
It was the first pole of the season for DeJoria, who has qualified second six times. It was also the first top qualifying spot since DeJoria and Worsham formed the DC Motorsports team in 2020
“Everything’s going to come together and we’re going to break through for a win very soon,” DeJoria said. “I’d love for it to come at my favorite track here in Bristol.”
Matt Hagan created a buzz in the second Funny Car session with a pass of 330.31 mph.
There was also high drama in Top Fuel where Steve Torrence stormed to the top spot with a track elapsed time record pass of 3.667 seconds at 331.28 mph. It was the fourth pole off the season for Torrence.
“It’s really big for us,” Torrence said. “We’ve been picking at that over the last few races.”
Torrence said his team gained motivation by the qualifying success of rival Brittany Force and her aggressive crew chief David Grubnic this season.
“Grubby has shown everyone that he’s the home run hitter who swings for the fence, and he’s got it more often than not,” Torrence said. “That’s something in his arsenal that we need to match or take away, and we’ve been working really hard at it.”
According to Torrence, his record run featured an extra thrill in the form of bumps on the track surface where the tunnels lead from the stands to the pits.
“You can’t drive around [the bumps]. They’re there, from left to right,” Torrence said. “I’m not knocking the track. That’s just the effect of having the tunnels. No matter what track we go to, there’s always some type of obstacle.”
Seven Funny Car rans in the 3.60-second range Saturday, including the 3.668 run of Mike Salinas in round two.
“We’re in the thick of this championship hunt and we’re going to have to throw our best shot every time,” Torrence said. “Brittany is not far behind and Grubby is loaded for bear. It’s going to be a throwdown Sunday.”
Qualifying, which was delayed by two hours due to the rain on Saturday morning, continued past 7 p.m. when the temperature dropped to the low 60s and upper 50s. Crew chiefs and driver were also forced with cloud cover throughout the long day.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Scotty Pollacheck earned the top spot with a time of 6.859 seconds at 197.80 mph.
“It’s been a lot of years since our class has raced at Bristol and we weren’t even racing back then, so it’s really cool to do that today,” Pollacheck said.
Pollacheck said he had never even been to Tennessee before this weekend.
“It’s a great adventure,” Pollacheck said. “I’ve watched this race on TV for years and thought what a cool place this would be to race. I’ve always wanted to come here and I’m glad we finally got to do it.”
Legends of Thunder Valley inaugural member Rickie Smith qualified No. 1 in Pro Mod with a 5.708 at 250.64 in a late model Chevy Camaro.
Pro Stock Motorcycle veteran Angie Smith was forced to miss Saturday’s qualifying following Friday night accident in her pits.
“I was changing valve springs on the motor, which I’ve done 200 times, and when I swung a hammer to break it loose, I hit the first quarter of my finger and split it completely in two,” Smith said. “We went to the emergency room, and they put stitches in it and a nerve blocker, but I crushed all the bones on the end of my left index finger.”
It’s unclear if Smith will be to return for today’s eliminations.
The second Funny Car session included a lengthy stoppage when the car driven by Blake Alexander was damaged in an engine explosion and fire. Alexander emerged from the escape hatch of his car with no injuries.
