Every sport needs a hero like John Force.

Despite winning 155 NHRA Funny Car events and earning 16 championships, the 74-year-old resident of Yorba Linda, California, still brings a passionate approach to his job where his primary task is to manhandle a 12,000 horsepower monster machine.

On Friday morning, Force began his long day with a wide-ranging interview on a local sports-talk radio station. As usual, Force was engaging, funny and eager.

Just call him the P.T. Barnum of drag racing.

Many of the fans attending this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway made long trek to the green mountains of Northeast Tennessee just to see Force – on the track and in the pits.

Compare the fan and media-friendly approach of Force to the often surly megastars of NASCAR and stick-and-ball sports.

With his expansive John Force Racing team, Force has countless demands on his schedule. But he still makes time during each NHRA stop to chat with his followers and hold lengthy state-of-the sport interview sessions with regional media outlets.

Force arrived in Bristol ranked eighth in Funny Car points and struggling for consistency, but he was still upbeat during an interview Friday afternoon.

Where does Force find the motivation to keep pushing?

“This is the greatest show on earth,” said Force Friday afternoon. “I grew up in a trailer court and this is the bigger trailer court in the world. Where else do I want to be?”

Force dismissed the ever-present retirement question.

“I don’t golf, I don’t how to fish. I’ve tried all kinds of stuff, and it never worked out,” Force said. “I get to do what I want here, so I’m going to do it as long as I can.

“I know my time is running out. You don’t have to ask that question.”

Some critics did surface after Force was involved in a horrific April 1 crash during qualifying for the Winternationals at the Pomona Dragstrip in California.

After losing control of his radical ride just past the starting line, Force collided with the J.R. Todd car in the opposite lane before slamming into the wall past the finish line.

While his car was basically destroyed, Force emerged unhurt. Meanwhile, his superhero status grew.

Force has been competing professionally in the NHRA ranks for 48 years. He follows many of the same routines from his formative days, including early morning track walks and lengthy autograph signings.

“I’m a big cornball and a ham,” Force said. “My wife told me that I had the biggest ego she had ever seen.

“I’ve been blessed to do all this. My kids have been involved as drivers, and some of my grandkids are now driving in Junior Dragsters and I get to watch them. I’m the luckiest guy in the world, so why do I want to quit.”