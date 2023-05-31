Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For NHRA Top Fuel racer Justin Ashley, Bristol Dragway is all about family.

“Every time I come to this track, it brings back memories of watching my father (Mike) race a Pro Mod here with my entire family,” Ashley said.

Mike Ashley, a former NHRA Pro Mod champion and Funny Car regular, is a former winner at Bristol.

The younger Ashley crafted his own memory in last year’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

After qualifying in the No. 14 position, the Farmingdale, New York, native downed Shawn Langdon in the finals with a run of 3.813 seconds at 325.30 mph.

Shortly after the event, Ashley presented the trophy to his father.

“That was the biggest win of my career so far and it will mean a lot to me for a long time,” Justin said. “We struggled in qualifying, but we were able turn it on after that. Having the race on Father’s Day weekend made the win even more special.”

For good reason, Justin was in an upbeat mood during Wednesday’s press conference at Bristol Dragway to promote the latest edition of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 9-11.

Through six races this season, Ashley ranks fourth in Top Fuel points with wins at the Arizona Nationals and Winternationals.

According to Ashley, there is no secret to his success with the Phillips Connect Toyota team.

“It really boils down to our work in the off-season,” Ashley said. “We took a lot of time to make changes and adjustments. The competition in Top Fuel is so tough and we knew that everyone was going to continue to get better.”

Ashley said that significant changes are still underway with his team led by veteran crew chiefs Mike Green and Tommy DeLago.

“We’ve had success early and we’re really happy with the wins, but there’s a long way to go in the season and we have to stay focused,” Ashley said. “It’s important to go rounds early in the season to be able to collect more data.”

The next learning curve for the third-year driver comes this weekend in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire.

Four-time series champ Steve Torrence currently leads the Top Fuel standings, with Brittany Force and Austin Prock next in line.

“I think the Top Fuel field is stronger than it’s ever been,” Ashley said. “With all the heavy hitters out here, you almost have to run four perfect rounds just to give yourself a chance to win. There are no easy matchups. Even the part-timers can win any race now.”

At age 28, Ashley is part of a long-awaited arrival of young guns at the top level of drag racing.

“The NHRA is in a really good place now, but it needs to continue to grow,” Ashley said. “Along with drivers like Austin Prock and several others, I’m proud to be one of the representatives of the youth movement in the sport.”

In two weeks, Ashley will look to pad his resume at a former childhood hangout.

“Bristol was a special place for Pro Mods and it has the same appeal for Top Fuel cars now,” Ashley said.

The pace is hectic on the NHRA tour, but Ashley has watched a few reruns of his 2022 conquest at Thunder Valley. The pivotal moment came when Ashley defeated Torrence in the semifinals.

“Wins are so hard to come by in this sport, so I take time to go back and appreciate how they happened,” Ashley said. “I try to learn from each race, and it’s nice to experience the emotions of a win all over again.”

Ashley is eager for another joyous family reunion in Bristol.

“There is a lot of history here at Bristol Dragway and the Thunder Valley Nationals are special,” Ashley said. “Winning here last year was huge for me and my family.”