NFL: Tight end Jason Witten retiring for second time after 17 stellar seasons, 1,228 career catches

DALLAS — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”

The 38-year-old Witten, who didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's “Monday Night Football.”

Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019. Witten is also the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

When coach Jason Garrett was let go after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations a year ago, there wasn't a place on the roster for Witten.

The 11-time Pro Bowler who is a 2000 graduate of Elizabethton High School joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards. But Witten did score twice, giving him 74 career touchdowns.