Daniel Kilgore is headed to his second Super Bowl, eight years after his first.

The former Dobyns-Bennett High School and Appalachian State University star is an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Kilgore was with the San Francisco 49ers when they suffered a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, 2013.

Kilgore is in his first season with the Chiefs.