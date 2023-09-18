Jordan Stout experienced a career first on Sunday as the second-year Baltimore Ravens punter had one of his boots returned for a touchdown.

Cincinnati rookie Charlie Jones had an electrifying 81-yard punt return for a touchdown on a punt by Stout in the second quarter, but the former Honaker High School star was still on the winning end Sunday as the Ravens recorded a 27-24 victory and improved to 2-0.

The 63rd regular-season punt of Stout’s career traveled 54 yards and for the first time it was taken back to the house. Jones played at Purdue University, where one of his teammates was Graham High School graduate Cam Allen.

Stout finished with a 58.5-yard average on two punts and was also the holder as veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 2-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

Second-year Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (Union) played two offensive snaps and 11 special-teams reps in his team’s 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rookie tight end Nate Adkins (East Tennessee State University) made his NFL debut for the Denver Broncos on Sunday in their 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders. He did not have a catch, but did provide blocking.