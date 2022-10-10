 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

NFL: Jordan Stout (Honaker) aids game-winning kick for Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker is considered by most as the best kicker in the NFL and he happens to have a pretty good holder.

Former Honaker High School star Jordan Stout performed his holding duties flawlessly on Sunday night for Tucker’s four field goals – including a 43-yarder as time expired – as the Ravens recorded a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tucker connected on an extra point and field goals of 37, 58, 25 and 43 with Stout putting the ball down and the latter was the game-winner.

“We all knew it was going in …” Stout wrote on his Twitter page.

Stout also punted twice for a 39.5-yard average in the game televised in primetime by NBC.

A 38-yarder with 2:58 left in the first quarter and a 41-yard with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter both pinned the Bengals inside their 20-yard line.

With Baltimore’s high-powered offense, which includes a major weapon in Tucker’s powerful leg, Stout has done more holding than punting through his first five games as a pro after being selected in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft.

He is averaging 46 yards on 16 punts.

Tucker is 9-for-9 on field goals and 15-for-16 on PATs with Stout doing the holding.

