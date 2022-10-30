NFL: James Mitchell (Union) makes first NFL catch in Detroit's loss to Miami

James Mitchell recorded the first reception of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon for the Detroit Lions in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star hauled in a pass from Jared Goff on Detroit’s opening drive and gained 14 yards before getting brought down out of bounds by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland with 13:31 remaining in the first quarter.

His play put the ball on Miami’s 7-yard line and fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson was the first teammate to greet the rookie with a congratulatory slap on the helmet. On the next play, Detroit’s Jamaal Williams scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Mitchell had not caught a pass in his three previous games with Detroit, but got on the board Sunday.

He's the first local guy to catch a pass in a NFL regular-season game since Jason Witten (Elizabethton) did so on Dec. 26, 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The last dude from far Southwest Virginia to snag a reception in a NFL regular-season contest prior to Mitchell on Sunday was Heath Miller (Honaker) in January 2016.

The Lions (1-6) host the Green Bay Packers next week.