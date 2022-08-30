NFL: James Mitchell (Union) makes Detroit's initial 53-man roster

Rookie tight end James Mitchell landed a spot on the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions.
The former Union High School star played in two of Detroit’s three preseason games.
He had two catches for nine yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20, while playing 17 snaps and not being targeted in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A knee injury and subsequent surgery cost Mitchell almost all of the 2021 season with the Virginia Tech Hokies, but he elected to forego his remaining eligibility and still selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and is now one of four tight ends with the Lions.
Of course, more roster moves will likely be made when waiver claims begin.
The Lions open the season on Sept. 11 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell joins Baltimore Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout (Honaker) as players from far Southwest Virginia poised to make their NFL debuts in 2022.