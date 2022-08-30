 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
breaking

NFL: James Mitchell (Union) makes Detroit's initial 53-man roster

  • 0
Lions Steelers Football

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) runs a route during a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

 Matt Durisko

Rookie tight end James Mitchell landed a spot on the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions.

The former Union High School star played in two of Detroit’s three preseason games.

He had two catches for nine yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20, while playing 17 snaps and not being targeted in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A knee injury and subsequent surgery cost Mitchell almost all of the 2021 season with the Virginia Tech Hokies, but he elected to forego his remaining eligibility and still selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and is now one of four tight ends with the Lions.

Of course, more roster moves will likely be made when waiver claims begin. 

The Lions open the season on Sept. 11 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell joins Baltimore Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout (Honaker) as players from far Southwest Virginia poised to make their NFL debuts in 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

McClung to play two games with Team USA

McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts