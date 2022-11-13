 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell Watch

NFL: James Mitchell (Union) contributes to Lions' win over Bears

Rookie tight end James Mitchell had one catch for four yards for the Detroit Lions in their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star hauled in a pass from Jared Goff with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter. It marked the third straight week that Mitchell had a catch for Detroit and for the season he has four receptions for 26 yards.

He also had a key block on D’Andre Swift’s 9-yard touchdown run with 11:42 remaining.

Khalil Herbert, Mitchell’s former college teammate, had 57 rushing yards on 10 carries for Chicago.

Mitchell will play next Sunday at 1 p.m. in a road game against the New York Giants.

