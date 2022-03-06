 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL: Former Honaker star Jordan Stout shows his talents at Draft Combine

jordan stout

Former Honaker star Jordan Stout participates in a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday.

 The Associated Press

Jordan Stout boomed some kicks and showed off his speed during the NFL Draft Combine on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The former Honaker High School star who recently completed a stellar career at Penn State University was pleased with his performance as he was one of just three punters invited to the event.

“Everyone I’ve ever talked to about the Combine says that punters always shoot themselves in the foot when competing, but I can say with confidence that I raised my draft stock today,” Stout said. “I’m very happy with how I performed. However, I’m not satisfied. I left a little bit out there, but that’s the game of football for you.”

Stout was clocked at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, second only to Georgia’s Jake Camarda’s time of 4.56 seconds among punters.

Stout averaged 49.5 yards on four punts at last month’s Senior Bowl and he impressed again on Sunday. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

