NFL Draft: Jordan Stout (Honaker) to boom punts in Baltimore

Jordan Stout will be booming punts in Baltimore.

The Ravens selected the former Honaker High School and Penn State University star in the fourth round with the 130th overall pick during the National Football League Draft on Saturday in Nevada.

It was the highest a punter had been picked in the event since Bryan Anger was the 70th pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

“ With the Draft, it’s always a toss-up, but I did have a good idea that I was going to be a Raven,” Stout said in a Zoom session with media members after being chosen. “I’m extremely excited about it. … One big thing for me is that I know special teams is always very successful with the Ravens. It’s also one of the closest clubs to my home.”

A decade had also passed since a local player had been drafted by a NFL franchise when Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Coty Sensabaugh was a fourth-round choice by the Tennessee Titans as a defensive back out of Clemson University.

A dude from far Southwest Virginia hadn’t been drafted since former Graham High School and Marshall University running back Ahmad Bradshaw was a seventh-round selection by the New York Giants in 2007.

Stout ended that drought by booting his way up team’s draft boards and completing an improbable path to the pros.

It was just eight years ago that he kicked a football for the first time as the soccer-obsessed sophomore-to-be was coaxed into putting foot to pigskin when Honaker’s gridiron squad was in need of a kicker.

He proved to be a quick study in the finer parts of the craft as he became an all-state performer in sending punts, kickoffs and field goals long distances for the Tigers.

Stout left Penn State as the storied program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts. He began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Virginia Tech, but transferred after two seasons there and flourished for the Nittany Lions.

“ The ball has a totally different sound and pop off his foot,” said Doug Hubbard, Stout’s coach at Honaker. “What he can do with a football punting-wise is just unreal – he can make that nose drop down and put it inside the 5-yard-line, put it in the corners, kick for hang time and distance, can kick it rugby-style. About anything you can do punting a football, he can do it.”

Stout was one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points during the 2021 season and he did them all well.

He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position. His longest punt traveled 76 yards and he never had a boot blocked during his collegiate career.

Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs. He completed an 18-yard pass in a game against Michigan.

He helped his draft stock with stellar performances at the Senior Bowl in February and NFL Combine in March.

Stout will go from playing against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, to playing for his brother, John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Sam Koch is the incumbent punter for Ravens, but the veteran and former Pro Bowler turns 40 in August and with one year left on his contract there is talk that he could be a salary-cap casualty.

“ He’s a very talented player with a lot of different punts,” Stout said. “I’m really excited to come in and compete with him. He’s a great player. I’ve enjoyed watching him.”

Stout will likely be holding on field goals and extra points for Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker, long one of the NFL’s top special-teams performers.

“ He’s the best, and I’m excited to help him get even better [with] my holding,” Stout said. “I’m extremely excited. It’s a guy that everyone in the kicking world looks up to and I’m excited to do my best for him.”

Stout hopes to carve out a career in the AFC North division like the previous Honaker alum to play in the NFL. Heath Miller, Honaker Class of 2001, won two Super Bowl rings as a tight end with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2005-2015.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Stout is ready to forge his own identity at the game’s highest level.

He was the first of four punters drafted on Saturday.

“ Let me put it this way,” Stout said. “Every punter is a little different, so when I do watch punters, the thing I look at the most is their demeanor and the way they go about things. I don’t necessarily look at their technique, because I think my technique is different from [Las Vegas Raiders standout] A.J. Cole’s, Sam [Koch’s], as well as everyone else in the league, and I feel like I have to figure that out on my own.”

