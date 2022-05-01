NFL Draft: James Mitchell (Union) to catch passes for Detroit Lions

Tight end James Mitchell earned the nickname “The Governor” during his time at Virginia Tech and the new municipality for the Southwest Virginia native is the Motor City.

The Union High School graduate was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick as the National Football League Draft concluded on Saturday in Nevada.

Around 3:30 p.m., he got a call at his home in Big Stone Gap from the Detroit decision-makers letting him know that he was their guy.

“ Just sitting there, just waiting, just praying that you get called,” Mitchell said. “It got to the point where when I got the phone call, I was so happy and so relieved. I felt all that stress had been lifted off my shoulders. It’s been a long journey, especially this year, but I’m very grateful and excited for the future.”

Mitchell’s final season at Tech ended with a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of the second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State and it caused his draft stock to take a hit.

Twelve tight ends were taken before Mitchell, but he ended up with a team that needs help at the position.

T.J. Hockenson, Garrett Griffin, Jared Pinkney, Matt Sokol and Jordan Thomas are the tight ends currently listed on Detroit’s roster.

“ I think he has a chance to compete for the TE2 spot behind Hockenson,” said Pierre Sharrak, co-host of The Pride Podcast. “The Lions don’t have much there. “

Detroit wasn’t a destination many would have predicted.

“ That’s the funny part,” Mitchell said. “I talked to the tight ends coach [Tanner Engstrand] and he said I know we haven’t had much contact besides when we talked at the NFL Combine [in March]. Sometimes that’s how those things work. They had contacted my agent in the pre-draft process and mentioned they liked me and possibly could get something worked out post-draft as a free agent. We didn’t think they were on the radar to draft me, but it all worked out.”

Steady and sure-handed, the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mitchell caught a touchdown pass in the 2021 season-opener against North Carolina and finished the season with five catches for 42 yards and one TD in his limited time before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair the damage to the ACL in his right knee.

He scored 12 total touchdowns in his four seasons in Blacksburg to go along with 838 receiving yards.

“ I like the pick. He’s an athletic tight end,” Sharrak said. “They will use him in the red zone. He needs to work on his blocking, but this staff can get the best out of him. The head coach [Dan Campbell] is a former tight end and the offensive coordinator [Ben Johnson] used to be the team’s tight ends coach. He’s in a good spot to develop into a good player.”

Mitchell ran the ball, caught the ball, returned punts, played special teams and was an emergency quarterback during his time at Virginia Tech.

“ James can do a lot of things on the offensive side of the ball,” said Travis Turner, Mitchell’s coach at Union. “He can be split out wide, he can be that slot receiver, an H-Back, be that tight end with his hand in the ground. He takes pride in his blocking. When he went to Virginia Tech, one of the knocks on him was about not being a great blocker. I think at Tech he dominated in that regard over the course of his college career and became more of a complete tight end.”

Mitchell was the 2017 Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year as a senior at Union, where he was a four-time all-state selection and twice played on teams that advanced to the state semifinals.

“ Having one of your former players get drafted to the NFL – the highest level you can play – it’s an awesome feeling,” Turner said. “He’s a great person and this is well-deserved. For Union High School, the town of Big Stone Gap – it’s a great day.”

It was an emotional day for Mitchell, a humble hero who earned the nickname of “The Governor” for the way he carried himself.

“ You just feel all the hard work, time and sacrifice you put in to achieve something like this,” Mitchell said. “My family has put in so much time and effort too, so it was special for them to be there with me and see all that hard work come to fruition.”

Penn State punter Jordan Stout was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Stout was a standout at Honaker High School and was a teammate of Mitchell’s for one season at Virginia Tech prior to transferring to Penn State.

It marked the first time since 2005 that two local guys were taken in the same NFL Draft – Heath Miller (Honaker) and Gerald Sensabaugh (Dobyns-Bennett) were chosen in the previous occurrence.

“ Stout’s as good of a guy as you’ll find,” Mitchell said. “He was always happy, in a good mood, was a great teammate and a heck of a football player. Who would have thought this six years ago? I can guarantee you we are both happy we can do something good for this area and maybe be a light for some younger kids.”

Mitchell is the third native of Big Stone Gap to be drafted by a NFL franchise as sibling running backs Thomas Jones and Julius Jones both had successful careers in professional football. James’ father, Jimmy Mitchell, was an assistant coach at now-defunct Powell Valley High School when the Jones brothers played.

Locals have been successful for the Detroit Lions as well.

Offensive lineman Mike Compton (Richlands) played there from 1993-2000, Bill Dudley (Graham) was a two-time All-Pro for the Lions in 1947 and 1948, George Grimes (Tazewell) played for the team in 1948 and Bob Cifers (Dobyns-Bennett) established a NFL single-game record for punting average at 61.75 yards with Detroit in 1946.

James Mitchell said he’ll report to Detroit on May 11 or 12 as he’s nearly back to 100 percent some 6 ½ months since undergoing surgery.

The Lions will be featured in the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” a documentary that will follow the team during training camp as area folks might be able to catch a glimpse of Mitchell catching passes from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff then.

Detroit plays the Dallas Cowboys on the road in 2022 and that matchup holds extra significance as Mitchell grew up a diehard Dallas fan. The Lions also visit the Carolina Panthers, which is the area’s closest NFL team.

As for Saturday, Mitchell was just relishing the moment.

“ It’s just been an awesome day,” Mitchell said. “I can’t really explain it.”

