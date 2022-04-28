NFL Draft hopeful James Mitchell long destined for greatness

There were quite a few folks in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and beyond predicting big things for James Mitchell many years ago.

Tanner Kennedy recalls the first time he caught a glimpse of Mitchell on the gridiron during a youth-league jamboree in 2011.

“ He forced a fumble and picked it up and took it 50 or so yards to the house,” Kennedy said.

Travis Turner, who coached Mitchell during his four seasons playing football at Union High School, noticed how athletically superior Mitchell was compared to his third-grade peers when the youngster was competing on the AAU basketball circuit.

On more than one occasion, folks watching from the stands on a winter night in a Southwest Virginia gymnasium would nudge the person sitting next to them prior to a junior varsity basketball game and point out the middle-schooler who was effortlessly throwing down authoritative dunks during pre-game warmups. They’d find out quickly his name was James Mitchell and it’s a name they wouldn’t forget.

He started every football game he played at Union and dominated many of them, earning the rare distinction of being a four-time all-state selection.

“ During our entire high school career, he just looked like a man amongst boys,” Kennedy said. “He had a different gear other people don’t have.”

He became one of the top tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Virginia Tech and was among the Hokies’ most popular players. Mitchell will find out this weekend what National Football League team will be his employer.

While many people from his hometown will tell you they saw this coming, the humble Mitchell will not provide any braggadocio. He has worried about the task at hand and didn’t look that far down the road in terms of his potential prospects as a pro.

“ Realistically, I’d probably say as late as my junior season of college,” Mitchell said. “I had a pretty good year [in 20220] and agents started to reach out. I knew I wanted to do that and pursued it hard, but that’s when I knew I really had a chance to do this.”

A torn ACL suffered in his right knee during the second quarter of the second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State and the surgery that followed cost Mitchell most of his final season at Tech and his draft stock took a hit.

However, Mitchell is still likely to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, which continues Friday and Saturday.

“ I think he is a near-lock for the draft on day three,” said NFL prospect guru Mark Schofield. “Mitchell’s ability at the catch point, and after the catch, are going to have a number of NFL teams interested. Yes, he is coming off the knee injury, but with recovery times being cut down thanks to advances in treatment – after all we will likely see Jameson Williams [from Alabama] early in the first round after suffering a knee injury of his own much later in the season – teams are not going to be shy about drafting him.”

‘ As genunine as it gets’

James Mitchell will not be the first guy in his family to work on Sundays.

His father, Jimmy, is the pastor at Cave Church in Norton, Virginia, and has long done the Lord’s work. Mitchell’s mom, Marcia, played basketball and got an Ivy League education at Brown University.

James Mitchell’s faith and family bolstered him after he suffered that season-ending injury back in September.

“ That was a huge part,” Mitchell said. “My church back home gave me a lot of support when I was going through that and I relied on my faith. Things weren’t easy when it happened and I wasn’t around the team much right after the surgery. My faith and church were a big reason I was able to handle it so well.”

That’s just who James Mitchell is.

Humble, hard-working, talented.

“ What truly impresses me the most about James as an athlete is the grit he has,” Kennedy said. “He embodies the grit that our area has, because he has worked harder than anyone I have ever seen, but more than that, the most impressive thing is no matter the fame or popularity, James is still the same guy I met at 11-years-old. … He’s as genuine as it gets.”

Mitchell scored 12 total touchdowns at Virginia Tech and while his stats at the school weren’t eye-popping, he left quite the impression as players, coaches and fans in Blacksburg raved about his time with the program.

Just check out what Clintwood Virginia, native, ex-NFL player and former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton had to say earlier this week when asked what impresses him the most about Mitchell.

“ I’ve loved James since I met him, but hadn’t really thought about that before until you asked,” Hamilton said. “As strange as it may sound, I think what impresses me the most is that I’ve been impressed by everything I’ve ever seen him do, but I’ve never felt like he was trying to impress me. He just has a way of quietly and confidently going about his business and letting his actions speak for him that I really admire.”

The Process

The question Mitchell has been asked more than any other: How’s the knee?

“ I’m about 6 ½ months post-surgery and feeling good,” Mitchell said. “I’m running full speed, I started cutting and running routes. I’m basically back doing everything, I just have to moderate and pick and choose what things I do 100 percent and just be careful and not overdo it. … The rehab’s been going good. I’d say as far as running-wise, in a straight line, I’m almost back to 100 percent. As far as cutting and getting the strength back, I’d say 80-85. That will take some more time.”

Mitchell attended the NFL Combine and while he was unable to go through the drills, he did talk to representatives from several teams and took some of the aptitude and personality tests all prospects must complete.

There were trips recently to meet with the front-office personnel and coaches of the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

“ They were almost like college visits, honestly,” Mitchell said. “You meet pretty much everybody in the building – coaches, the support staff, player engagement folks – and tour the facilities. What you do after that varies. In Las Vegas, we went over their playbook. I didn’t do that in Buffalo, because we had actually done some of that over Zoom beforehand.”

The Prospect

Here’s another question Mitchell has gotten often: What is the biggest thing he has to offer to a NFL club?

“ I’d say the biggest thing is my versatility and that’s what I told all the teams,” Mitchell said. “At Tech, I played all over the field. I feel like I’m a quick learner and can be as efficient in the NFL as I was in college. I also have some value on special teams.”

At 6-foot-4 and 249-pounds, Mitchell is a physical specimen with speed and strength.

“ His athleticism, combined with what he offers teams after the catch certainly stand out when studying him on film,” Schofield said. “Virginia Tech found a number of ways to simply get him the football in space during his time on campus, and plays like the 20-yard touchdown reception against North Carolina early in the season stand out.

“ He caught a simple pass to the flat and made multiple defenders miss in space, gaining 20 yards on the play in the scoresheet, but with 22 yards actually coming after the reception. With the way the modern NFL game is trending, towards more spread systems and designs looking to get athletes the football in space, Mitchell is a fit for the modern game.”

There are also the things that don’t show up on a stat sheet and aren’t captured by the cameras. Mitchell is a model teammate and citizen, earning the nickname “The Governor” at Virginia Tech for the way he carried himself.

“ As a person, he’s exactly what every team wants in their organization,” Hamilton said. “As a player, every coach wants someone reliable and dependable and he has proven his whole life to be that. He’s smart and versatile, so teams will be able to move him around and create matchup advantages.”

Mitchell was a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up and some prognosticators have him being selected by America’s Team.

“ For Mitchell, two teams immediately come to mind: the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants,” Schofield said. “The Cowboys have Dalton Schultz in the fold as their starter, but beyond him there is room for an athletic tight end in Mitchell’s mold. Pairing Mitchell with Schultz in some of the Cowboys’ two-tight end packages makes a great deal of sense. As for New York, with the Giants moving on from Evan Engram, there is an opening for that move-type tight end, the role that fits Mitchell best at the next level.”

Mitchell will be at home surrounded by his friends and family in Big Stone Gap this weekend as he watches the draft unfold.

“ The third day I will start getting a little anxious,” Mitchell said.

People around these parts will be glued to their televisions and iPhones as each pick is made, waiting to see which of the NFL’s 32 teams calls his name.

When that occurs they will say they called it long ago.

They’ll also say that it couldn’t happen to a more deserving dude.

“ None of us are perfect, but for anyone looking for a role model for themselves or their kids, point them to this guy,” Hamilton said. “Whether he’s a NFL tight end or a waiter in a restaurant, if there were more people like him, the world would be a better place.”

