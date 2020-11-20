NFL: Carroll Dale reflects on the death of former Green Bay Packers teammate Paul Hornung

After being traded to the Packers in 1965, Dale got a new perspective.

“When I went to Green Bay I lockered right beside Paul,” Dale said. “I was able to observe him firsthand as a football player and he was very much a student of the game, more so than I thought he would have been. He played quarterback at Notre Dame and was very much aware of the offense.”

Dale and Hornung both played key roles as the Packers posted a 23-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in the 1965 NFL title game at Lambeau Field.

Dale caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, while Hornung rushed for 105 yards and a TD.

Dale’s first two seasons in Green Bay – 1966 and 1967 – coincided with the final two years of Hornung’s career.

“What impressed me about him is he was always helping the other running backs,” Dale said. “Even though they were competitors [for the same job].”

A pinched nerve prevented Hornung from playing in the inaugural Super Bowl, a 35-10 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dale had 59 yards on four receptions that day, while Hornung played another role.