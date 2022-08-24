Next in line: Richlands junior Simmons the latest to play quarterback for Blue Tornado

RICHLANDS, Va. – Kalib Simmons watched and learned behind quarterback Gavin Cox for the last two years at Richlands.

His time has arrived.

“I am very excited about it, it is going to be a fun year,” said Simmons, who will lead the Blue Tornado to Gate City for the season opener on Friday at Legion Field.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Simmons is about seven inches shorter and around 80 pounds lighter than Cox, a two-year starter at Richlands, who is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter is still confident that Simmons has what it takes to lead the Blue Tornado on the field.

“Kalib is like 6’1, probably a 185-190 [pound] kid, has got extremely long arms. He is an extremely good student. He is a classroom learner, he is one of these guys, he set in here and has learned a lot this summer,” Tarter said. “He has had his ups and downs, but he is learning leadership. He is taking it day by day, not very vocal yet, he leads by example.

“He works extremely hard in the weight room, has learned the offense, still rough, but he is learning the offense. He is also studying the defenses that we have to face during the year so he has been in the classroom. He has been executing it out on the field.”

Quarterback has been a strong position for a while now in Richlands, and Simmons has learned from one of the best.

“I am very excited about taking the role at quarterback and being a leader,” said Simmons, who is cousins with former Richlands multi-sport standouts Peyton, Drew and Cade Simmons. “I mostly look up to John-Luke Asbury. He has come in and helped some over the offseason and helped me get where I am right now…

“I just have to stay confident with everybody and not get overwhelmed with everything at one time. Take it one play at a time.”

Simmons reminds Tarter, who has been part of the Richlands program for 39 years, a lot of Matt Davis, who helped the Blue Tornado win the 2006 Class 3 state championship.

“He is built like him,” he said. “We may do something this year that we have never done before, quarterback may be playing defense and starting over there.”

It is rare for a Richlands quarterback to play both ways, but Simmons is fine with doing whatever the Blue Tornado needs to win games, even while continuing to recover from a left shoulder injury that may have caused him to miss a second straight trip to the state wrestling tournament last winter.

“I am kind of excited and nervous about it, but at the same time I am having fun playing football,” he said. “They will put me on the field and I will have fun doing it.”

Tarter understands the risks in putting his starting quarterback on defense as well, but Simmons is just too talented in the secondary not to allow him to do both.

“He could be an all-state corner, at 6’1 with his wingspan, he is an exceptionally good corner,” Tarter said. “As tough-nosed as he is I don’t have a problem putting him out there. The bottom line is he doesn’t have a problem going out there either so it is all good.”

Simmons has a strong arm, but won’t hesitate to pull it down and churn for yards.

“He is a consummate option-type quarterback that can throw it,” Tarter said. “I like that because if there is doubt, run it out. Your coach is never going to tell you that you were not wrong turning that thing up and getting 5, 10, 15 yards.

“He has worked through a very painful shoulder and he has worked diligently to heal it. He has gotten in great shape. It won’t slow him down because he will run through a brick wall.”

Simmons will be backed up by freshmen Andrew Boyd and Collin Adkins, all of whom have been leaders in a locker room that Tarter says is getting closer on a daily basis.

“They are a really tight group, which I really admire because you know the competition is there,” he said. “Those three have bonded and they have helped pull that locker room together.”

Richlands finished with a disappointing 4-6 record last season, dropping a heartbreaking playoff opening decision to Ridgeview. They used that as motivation during the offseason workouts.

“Every day since last year when we lost we came in and started weight-lifting and we would throw for about two hours after school,” Simmons said. “We have prepared a lot over the offseason with the weight-lifting, camps and 7on7s.”

Joining Simmons was many of his teammates, including senior running back Dylan Brown and junior lineman Tyler Cole, both of whom are confident in what Simmons brings to the team.

“He is a great teammate, he worked his tail off this offseason to get prepared,” Brown said. “I think he is prepared and I am confident in him that he is going to have a great season.”

Cole feels much the same.

“I have known him for a long time and he is like a brother and I think he can bring what we need,” Cole said. “He is a really good quarterback, he is really mobile and he can place the ball.”

Simmons thinks the Blue Tornado, which will be starting several freshmen this season, could be ready to get back to its winning ways. He knows they will draw support from one of the better fan bases anywhere.

“I have heard some of the fans say they are excited and they think we can do it and bring it back to how it used to be,” he said. “They t has been great, it has been helpful, they will tell you if you do good and they will tell you if you do bad.”

Graham and Ridgeview are the popular choices to challenge for the Region 2D championship. Just don’t count out the Blue Tornado.

“I think we fit up there with everybody else. It is going to be tough region and district games,” Simmons said. “We are going to bring it back to how it used to be and this will be a fun place to play.”