New coach, no problem: Riverheads back in state finals again

In a month marked by holiday traditions, another December ritual that’s become routine takes place this weekend: ‘Tis the season for Riverheads High School’s football team to play for a state title.

The Gladiators from the Staunton area are in the state finals for the eighth straight season and will go for their seventh consecutive VHSL championship on Saturday at noon against the George Wythe Maroons (10-3) in the Class 1 finals at Salem Stadium.

The dynasty in the Commonwealth’s smallest classification continuing wasn’t a given when the 2022 season began.

Robert Casto retired after compiling a 261-59 record with nine state championships in 26 seasons as head coach with longtime defensive coordinator Ray Norcross taking over at the helm of the juggernaut.

Riverheads had its 52-game winning streak – which was the nation’s longest active streak at the time – snapped with a 35-21 setback to eventual Region 3D runner-up Lord Botetourt on Sept. 9.

The Gladiators (11-1) have kept a record-setting surge intact as their 28 consecutive playoff wins has established a VHSL mark and the six straight titles are also tops in the record book.

“When Coach Casto retired last year that was a little bit unnerving for the kids, I guess,” Norcross said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “We had seven seniors that didn’t come out for the team this year and we had some starters who got injured. … Our team has had a challenge all year to get back here and we’re pleased with the progress we’ve made. It hasn’t been easy for us this year.”

Yet, Riverheads is still rolling with its antiquated Wing-T offense.

Reigning Class 1 player of the year Cayden Cook-Cash has gained 1,597 yards on 158 carries – that’s 10.1 yards per carry – with 21 touchdowns. He has battled some injury issues and didn’t play in a 35-12 triumph over Tazewell on Sept. 24.

Luke Bryant (1,157 yards, 19 touchdowns) and fullback Cody Cash (577 yards, eight TDs) also lead that formidable ground attack. Bennett Dunlap is a four-year starter at quarterback and has thrown just 38 passes this season.

“They’re fast,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “People don’t realize how fast those kids are. They’re not 5.2 [40-time] guys that just lumber through there. They break it and it’s gone and they are doing that on teams who are legitimately fast.”

The defense has been stable all season for Riverheads and allowed just one touchdown and created five turnovers in a 21-8 state semifinal win last week over previously unbeaten Essex. The Trojans entered the game averaging 49.5 points per game and featured NCAA Division I recruit Kamren Robinson, a University of Virginia commit who is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.

“I was very pleased with our defensive effort last week,” Norcross said. “Kam Robinson, Essex’s big star, is a tremendous athlete. We couldn’t stop him, but we challenged him at every opportunity and I think our boys did a pretty good job on him all things considered.”

George Wythe has put up 41, 48, 48 and 35 points in its four postseason games.

“The more film I watch on George Wythe, the more I can appreciate how good they actually are,” Norcoss said. “They are very diverse, have speed, have a good gameplan. They’ll give us all we want, I am sure of that.”

Norcross actually attended high school at both George Wythe and Riverheads, graduating from the latter in 1974.

“George Wythe and Riverheads were the alpha and omega for me,” Norcross said. “I started as a freshman at George Wythe and my family moved to the Riverheads school district in the middle of my sophomore year.”

He might bump into some old acquaintances from Wytheville on Saturday.

“I look at the names on the roster of George Wythe and I feel some of those kids must be related to some of the people I went to school with,” Norcross said. “It’s pretty interesting to see that. I hope I get a chance to revisit some with them. I won’t recognize them and they won’t recognize me, but it’s something I look forward to.”

Norcross, 66, has felt no extra anxiety taking over as the head honcho of such a prestigious program. After all, he’s been around the Gladiators longer than anybody else.

“Coach Casto and I had a strong bond,” Norcross said. “I’m kind of the transition person to the next guy. I’m not the next guy up with my age, but we have a couple of young kids on this staff – including my son and Coach Casto’s son-in-law – who might be next. But the next guy won’t have the pressure [of replacing Casto].”

One thing hasn’t changed: Riverheads running like a well-oiled machine.

“Our Little League programs run the same [schemes] we do at the high school level,” Norcross said. “They are coached by kids who went through the program and returned to coach Little League. Our whole high school coaching staff but one played here. There are expectations and that’s instilled at a young age.”

With one of the largest enrollments among Class 1 schools, Riverheads has faced constant criticism through the years from supporters of other schools across the Commonwealth.

The Gladiators bump up to the Class 2 level next season and many folks outside the Riverheads community will be rooting for George Wythe on Saturday to slay a program they perceive as the villains.

“We’re the most hated team in the state,” Norcross said. “That’s definitely the truth.”

Frequent Finalists

A look at how the Riverheads Gladiators have fared in VHSL state championship games:

Fall 2021 – Riverheads 45, Galax 14

Spring 2021 – Riverheads 65, Galax 29

2019 – Riverheads 31, Galax 24

2018 – Riverheads 35, Chilhowie 7

2017 – Riverheads 42, Chilhowie 0

2016 – Riverheads 49, Sussex Central 6

2015 – Galax 7, Riverheads 6

2010 – Riverheads 63, Eastern Montgomery 49

2006 – Riverheads 21, J.I. Burton 20

2000 – Riverheads 26, Bath County 12