New coach Ginn sees no reason why Marion can’t be successful on gridiron

MARION, Va. – Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record.

But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“I don’t know what’s stopping you from being successful here,” Ginn said. “I’ve yet to see the roadblock that can’t be overcome.”

There is some early good news for Marion fans. A total of 54 players, including seven seniors, attended last week’s media day session.

“And our sophomore and junior classes are pretty big,” Ginn said.

Ginn said it was too early to list any potential standouts, but there are some familiar names.

Junior quarterback Reid Osborne passed for eight scores last season, while senior Logan Langston caught 40 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’ve watched game film from last year, but nothing is set in stone as far as starting positions,” Ginn said. “We just have to take steps forward.”

Tim Smith, a former Marion football player, resigned as the Scarlet Hurricanes head coach in December to spend more time with his family. Smith guided Marion to a 5-23 record over three seasons, including a Region 2D playoff berth in his first year.

Ginn, 57, was tabbed as Smith’s replacement in February. A 1983 graduate of Richlands High School, Ginn has a diverse coaching resume at a variety of levels.

He served as an assistant coach at Emory & Henry, Shepherd, Wartburg and NCAA Division II power Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan.

From 2004-2007, Ginn worked as the head coach at the Division III level with North Carolina Wesleyan and earned a playoff victory.

For the past two years, Ginn was an assistant coach at Allendale High School in Michigan.

Did Ginn plan to return to his football roots in far Southwest Virginia?

“My wife and I thought we would, but we didn’t know when. We’re glad to be back,” Ginn said.

The lone win for Marion in 2021 came in week three as the Scarlet Hurricanes defeated Smyth County rival Northwood 36-14. J.B. Carroll, who will be a junior this season, rushed for 94 yards and two scores in that game.

Defense and injuries were the primary problems, as Marion allowed an average of 37 points per game. Powerful lineman Landen Mabe was the biggest graduation loss.

“The kids worked hard this summer and I think they have an idea of what it takes to have a successful program,” Ginn said. “Hopefully, that will show this season.”

Ginn also hopes that the large turnout of players, which included nine freshmen, is a sign of good things to come. Marion had 46 players at media day last season.

“We have good kids, and we have more kids than they’ve had in the past here,” Ginn said. “I don’t know if we’re going to get where we want to be this season, but we’re going to be moving that way.”