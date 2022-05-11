NEVER SATISFIED: King makes third appearance in NCAA Regionals, anxious to progress deeper into the postseason

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University softball hasn’t come this far to stop now.

Two trophies sit prominently in King softball coach Jake Cockerham’s office. There is room for more.

“I think they are a group that just wants to win every time they get on the field. If there is a trophy to be handed out, I think they want it,” said Cockerham, whose Tornado added the Conference Carolinas tournament championship to its regular season title during last week’s tourney in South Carolina. “I think that is just their mentality. If there is something at stake they are going to compete.”

Up next is the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals, the third time in program history that the Tornado has reached this point. King went 2-2 in 2018 and 0-2 in 2012.

“We have said we didn’t come this far to only come this far and we want to keep going. If we have made it to this point, why not keep trying,” he said. “That is kind of our mentality. We expected to be here. I don’t think we have surprised ourselves, since the beginning of the year, we expected to be here with probably the bigger goal is to go beyond this point…

“Playing beyond this point is probably one of the ultimate goals that we have had all year.”

King (41-15) enters with a school record 41 wins, including 15 straight, winning four games by one run apiece to capture last week’s Conference Carolinas tournament for the third time in school history, securing a spot in the 64-team NCAA tournament field.

“I didn’t go in the tournament under the impression at all that we were guaranteed to continue playing,” Cockerham said. “There are so many good teams in the region and so many teams were deserving to get in so I was in no way sitting there going ‘oh, we are good either way.’

“It was we have got to win the tournament, one way or the other or for whatever reason, we have got to win it. I think we said that as a team too, we were going to try to leave no doubt about it and just win it.”

They hope to do it again, beginning today in the Southeast Regional on the turf in Anderson, S.C. No. 4 seed King will face No. 5 Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m., with home-standing and top-seeded Anderson and No. 8 Francis Marion also meeting in the three-day, double-elimination bracket.

King split a doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial in February, and split four games with Francis Marion, with both wins coming in the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Cockerham certainly isn’t complaining about King being seeded fourth among eight teams in its pod.

“If you make it 1 through 8 you are happy because honestly there are only 64 teams that go to the national tournament,” he said. “To be one of them is a privilege and it doesn’t matter where you end up.”

The surviving team will advance to a best-of-3 Super Regional next week against either No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne, No. 3 North Georgia, No. 6 Carson-Newman and No. 7 Wingate, all of whom are meeting beginning today at Lenoir-Rhyne.

The winner of that one advances to the NCAA Division II World Series on May 26-31 in Denver.

That is where King wants to finish the season, and Cockerham is confident in his squad that has exhibited solid pitching, timely hitting up and down the lineup and a defense that makes the routine plays.

“I don’t think you want to go in saying we are just happy to be here and you don’t want to go in thinking you have to do more than what you have done,” Cockerham said. “We won 41 games, we would like to think we have done something pretty well so just keep doing that.

“The game always comes down to throwing strikes and doing the routine things and doing them at a high level and doing them consistently and that is what gives you the best chance to win. Our focus hasn’t changed much at all. I think we know our formula for success and just sticking with it.”

Softball is centered around the circle, and Cockerham likes his choices, including Carly Turner (13-1, 3.04 ERA), Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts (19-7, 3.43) and Union’s Marleigh Duncan, who leads the Tornado in appearances (30) and saves (6).

“I think just regionally we have got some of the better pitching, especially when you look at our depth that we have,” Cockerham said. “The strength in numbers that we have as far as the pitching, I think really pays dividends in the tournament, especially at the end of the year when people are tired.

“They are rested, they are ready to go and that is probably the thing I am most excited about is the depth that we have.”

Cockerham has also gotten production throughout the lineup, receiving back-to-back sixth inning home runs by Rikkelle Miller (.383, 15 HR, 49 RBI) and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye (.335) to defeat Emmanuel 3-2 to advance to the Conference Carolinas finals, and then defeated Francis Marion 1-0, winning on a Miller home run and two-hit pitching by Counts.

Turner (.371, 13, 46) and leadoff batter Erin Foster (.353) are among the top four batters in terms of average, but Cockerham said it has a total team effort. Defensively, the Tornado has also been sharp, turning a pair of game-ending double plays with runners in scoring position to win a pair of tourney games.

“We move players up and down the lineup,” he said. “I told the girls and it is true, every single person on this team has stepped up throughout the season and helped us win. All these games that we have won, it is really pretty cool. I would say with the 50-some games we have played we have probably had that many different lineups.”

King, which was 23-3 at home and 8-0 at neutral sites this season, limited themselves to just one game a day under the hot South Carolina sun last week. They would love for that to happen again.

“As long as you win you just play one game each day,” he said. “It was hot out there and our kids were kind of joking around, we are just going to play one game in the heat and go back to the hotel.

“Hopefully that is one of the things that is still driving them this weekend because that is still the case with this regional. If you win that first one you are done, that would be great if we could continue that.”

If not, don’t expect that to slow down the Tornado.

“That is our deal, but we will do whatever we have to do, whatever it takes,” Cockerham said. “Ultimately that is the goal. If you were to draw it up, that would be nice.”