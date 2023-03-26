BRISTOL, Tenn. — Katy Neubert is a college student on the run.

The King University senior is one of the top cross country and track athletes in Conference Carolinas, a school record-holder who has been part of individual and team championships for the Tornado. That isn’t all. A graduate of Science Hill in Johnson City, she also carries a perfect 4.0 grade point average and is active as a volunteer, not only on the King campus, but in the local community and beyond.

All that activity has been noticed too. The Faculty Athletic Representatives (FAR) at King nominated Neubert for the Murphy Osborne Award, a prestigious honor that Conference Carolinas has presented to the top senior student-athlete in the league since the 1984-85 school year.

“I knew about the award last year and so I remember seeing it and thinking that is so cool, I wonder if I can get in there for it,” said Neubert, of the award named for Osborne, who is a former educator and college administrator, who now serves as a consultant and motivational speaker.

Even more cool was finding out last week that she had been chosen as the winner from 13 worthy candidates nominated from each league school, becoming the second King athlete to earn the honors, joining tennis standout Rodrigo Avila in 2014. King joined the league in 2011.

“I really didn’t think I was qualified so that was a really exciting because I am not vice-president or president of anything,” said Neubert, who learned she won when interim women’s track coach Sarah Cox sent her a text emboldened with fireworks. “I just felt like I wasn’t fast enough or I hadn’t won enough things or hadn’t done enough so that was just really cool. It made me feel great.”

***

Neubert has earned it. Her father, Dr. Richard Neubert in Johnson City, has a display case with many of the awards Neubert won while competing on the track and trails at Science Hill. She has added plenty of hardware to add to that collection over the last years, thriving in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

Why running?

“I have always been fast. I did a Girls on the Run in elementary school and I did some little races here and there. Even in elementary school when we were running around, I was always with the boys,” Neubert said. “My parents never put me in anything else so I have always been running, no balls involved.”

The 22-year-old Neubert started out as a sprinter, but eventually moved to distance running against some stout competition at Science Hill. That experience prepared her for King, where she has focused on mid-distances at King for track, while still thriving on the trails.

“It was good going to a big school because I got to compete against some really top schools and a lot of competition,” said Neubert, who missed out on a perfect 4.0 at Science Hill due to an A- in pre-calculus. She has never had less than an A since despite a schedule that requires lots of road trips and missed classes.

“I was so close. I was 3.97. I came back and got an A in calculus,” she said. “I have had to talk with a couple of professors and see what I can do to try to get an A.”

In addition to being part of three Conference Carolinas cross country team championships and earning all-conference honors, she captured the indoor championship in the 800 meters in 2020 and 2021 and finished second in 2022. She holds King’s indoor record in the 800 meters (2:20.98) and the outdoor mark (2:18.71), with hopes of breaking that record again in the outdoor season that is currently in progress. She has also earned the Elite 23 Award, which goes to the top highest cumulative grade-point average at their respective championship site.

That is far from all. She carries that perfect 4.0 while majoring in Cell and Molecular Biology with a minor in Psychology. She is also a resident assistant, biology and chemistry teaching assistant, a toxicology research student and pre-health professional representative, while also being a member of the Snider Honors Program at King. She even finds time to be a reading buddy for first graders at Anderson Elementary School.

Among her many volunteer activities was venturing to Echo Global Farms in Florida, a Christian-based organization that works to combat hunger around the world.

“Echo Farms works toward going into underdeveloped countries and developing different strategies for growing crops. It is supposed to help them be self-sufficient so they don’t have to rely on Echo to help them,” Neuburt said. “They figure out what will work so that starving farmers don’t try something and then it doesn’t work and their crops die. That is what they do there on site and then they go and help these people and then they go to other countries.”

Neubert, who plans to attend medical school, has gotten experience by working in RAM (Remote Area Medical) pop-up clinics in both Kentucky and Virginia.

“That was very cool to have clinical experience and having patient interactions,” she said. “They were somewhat local and there were people in the community and the hardships they were facing and how they were dealing with those and the kind of people that would help them out so that was really cool.”

***

Her list of academic awards are plentiful, from being a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma national honor society to being a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American, only the second in King’s women’s program history, in addition to being a Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also been the recipient of awards for highest GPA in various curriculums, including biology and physics.

Finding time to do everything has been a challenge over the last four years.

“It has been a struggle sometimes just to catch up on things like when I am traveling to a meet and I have an essay or whatever I need to be doing like my teammates,” she said. “Sometimes it is hard to say no to things and not always be participating in things that I want to do. I have had a lot of support here. My professors and my teammates and my classmates so that has been a really been a big help to me.”

Her teammates showed their appreciation by making her a unanimous choice as senior captain of both the women’s cross country and track teams, which opens the opportunity to use leadership skills.

“I like to lead, but I don’t like to be forceful or demanding about it,” she said. “I kind of lay back and just let the girls do their thing, but I think more for me is communicating with them and making sure they are good and everything is OK. I will drive the girls to practice and get coffee. That is more my role, is the team mom, making sure they have snacks and drinks and are ready to go when the time comes.”

Those three cross country championships — and a fourth missed by one point — stick out most to Neubert, who enjoys the team aspect of relay teams. She also doesn’t feel like King gets the credit it deserves for athletics.

“I feel like we are an underdog school in my mind,” she said. “We don’t have all the athletes, not nearly as many as other schools, but just being able to go out there and still be able to win as a team and work together is so cool.”

***

Way back as a freshman at Science Hill, friends told Neubert she should considered running in college. The idea eventually grew on her, and King was the first school to reply.

“I went on a visit here in the summer and I stayed with one of the girls in the fall and I met with the team,” said Neubert, who particularly likes training at the Creeper Trail, Steele Creek Park and Sugar Hollow Park. “I actually liked the environment here and there are a lot of local parks and nice scenery that I think draws distance runners in. That is really what I liked, but it was mostly just the school, the environment here and just everybody I came in contact with was just so welcoming so I really liked it.”

She is also happy that King has finally broken ground on an on-campus track that is expected to be ready for use in the fall. That will be too late for her, but she plans to still make use of it.

“I am hoping they will have alumni meets that I can come to,” she said, with a smile. “I am real excited for the team, I think it is going to bring a lot of diversity to this program and a lot of new athletes so that will be great for the program.

***

Neubert, who plans to continue running competitively after her collegiate days are over, has had plenty of support over the years from her family, which includes five siblings. Her parents have made a special effort to attend as many of her meets as possible, even if they don’t see her much while they are there.

“They have been supportive. I just feel like track and cross country aren’t very spectator-friendly sports so I have always felt really bad about my parents coming and cheering me on for two minutes and drive six hours to watch nothing,” she said, with a laugh. “They have always been so supportive in my success both in the classroom and on the track.

“They have just really created an environment where I don’t have a lot of obstacles if any, and that has made it so amazing to be able to have these accomplishments because of them helping me. They have always supportive of everything and helped me out in any way they can.”

As with any college student with lots of interests, life can be a challenge with so many responsibilities pulling in so many different directions, but don’t look for any complaints from Neubert.

“It has definitely been worth it,” she said. “I think it has taught me a lot more than just competing in athletics, but in life. I believe it has taught me a lot about dusting myself off and getting up again and working even harder the next time.”

Standing out from the crowd can be difficult in a college surroundings where so many students are striving for excellence, but Neubert has been able to do just that.

“I just want to give thanks and a shout-out to my professors and my teammates and my classmates and my family for just helping me and supporting me in every way they can,” she said.