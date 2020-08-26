NET Volleyball: Local prep volleyball teams full of promise

There is experience on the volleyball team at Sullivan East, and talent too.
After opening with a pair of wins to open the season, the Patriots will begin their home slate tonight by playing host to Sullivan South at the Patriot Palace.
Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal likes what she has on the court.
“The team has an immense amount of depth, maybe more than any team I have ever coached,” said Graybeal, in an email.
In addition to four seniors, Gracey Byrd, Zoe Johnson, Cayden Bawgus and Alie White, the Patriots benefit from the return of Riley Nelson, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle. Expect Nelson and sophomore libero Hannah Hodge to play key roles.
Byrd, who was an All-Three Rivers Conference performer last season, led the Patriots past Johnson County on Tuesday with eight kills and four aces, while Nelson contributed five kills and five digs. Johnson and Hodge had four kills each, and junior Mia Hoback dished out 13 assists.
According to Graybeal, junior Avery Johnson and sophomores Jenna Hare and Hodge returned as starters for the Patriots, who were 17-19 last season, including a 5-7 mark to finish fourth in the Three Rivers Conference.
Jenny Hillman and Abby Lacy are another pair of juniors expected to see playing time for the Patriots.
Like all teams, Graybeal’s Patriots have had to make some adjustments to playing during in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The regulations we have to follow are definitely challenging. It has changed the way a volleyball match will look,” Graybeal said. “For example, teams don’t switch sides, masks will be worn by coaches, fans, officials and work crew. Social distancing will be enforced in the stands and on the benches. There is definitely an underlying fear that someone may get sick, we may lose practice time, games, etc.”
The Patriots and Rebels are slated to open today’s varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
Considered a favorite in the Three Rivers Conference, the Cougars have won four of their first five matches, with a trip to Johnson County on tap tonight.
Sullivan Central is led by 6-foot-1 senior Elaina Vaughan, a force at the net, who was the Three Rivers Conference Hitter of the Year last season. Vaughan has committed to play for NCAA Division I St. Francis College in New York.
She is far from all. The Cougars have five other seniors who are expected to be key contributors, including All-TRC performers Haley Wilson and Taylor Wilson, both of whom are back for the final season of volleyball in Blountville.
Add senior classmates Cassadi Cotter, Madie Harr and Meredith Mumpower and no wonder Logan Kemp, the reigning TRC Coach of the Year, is anxious for what lies ahead for the Cougars.
“We are excited about the start of this season and being able to have the opportunity to actually play games again.,” Kemp said. “Our team is off to a great start and we are led by our six seniors.”
That group has the added motivation of trying to send Sullivan Central out with a bang, as the Cougars will combine with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge High School next school year.
“This group of seniors has grown a lot both individually and as a whole over their four years of playing at Central,” he said. “They exhibit a lot of leadership on and off the court, and they continue to be a positive group of role models for our younger girls.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
Even Science Hill was a little surprised on Tuesday night when the Vikings took the probable league favorites to five sets in a Big 6 Conference match at Viking Hall.
That followed a weekend when the Vikings won three of four in a tournament in Elizabethton.
That was enough to bring a smile to Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson, who definitely has strength in numbers with 16 players, including a trio of freshmen, who have played big early roles, led by Kylee Casey, Sophie Meade and Sydnee Pendland.
“When we first started I knew it was going to be a little bit different because I never in my life as head coach have played three freshmen on our varsity team, not to mention having 16 girls on the team,” Johnson said.
There is plenty of veteran talent and leadership as well, including senior Jamayia Honaker, along with classmates Haylee Hollis, Loren Cook, Sydney Freeman, Ella Robertson and Grayson Phipps.
“They have really bought into what is best for the team and we take it game to game about who is going to play. Right now it is working really well,” Johnson said. “One of the things is having 16 girls is an advantage, we have our own little student section over here.”
Honaker, who won a state championship at Patrick Henry in 2018, likes the Vikings’ chances in the season ahead, saying she felt like Tennessee High could finish among the top two in the always-competitive Big 6.
“We have a lot of young players,” she said. “We have a lot of potential too.”
Tennessee High was slated to return to Big 6 action tonight with a visit to David Crockett.
“We have high expectations,” said Johnson, after the Vikings’ dropped a hard-fought five-set match with Science Hill. “Like we said in there, if you can play with that team you can play with anybody.”
