NET SOFTBALL: Sullivan East has pieces to be successful

SULLIVAN EAST PATRIOTS

Coach: Michael Forrester

Season opener: March 17, at Volunteer; home opener: March 22, Elizabethton.

2021 Record: 18-17, 9-3 in Three Rivers Conference (2nd place)

Key losses: Cayden Bawgus (.400, 11 home runs); Kinzie Brown (59 assists at third base, playing at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, N.C.); Jillian Shackelford (.411, 7 wins, 2.51 ERA).

Key returnees: Katie Botts, Jr, P/1B (.350, 18 RBI, 1 HR, 1 error in 214 chances); Keelye Fields, Jr, 2B/C (.400, 3 HR, 26 RBI). Abby Lacey, Sr, OF (.385, 5-for-13); Tori Leonard, JR, 3B (.235, 7 RBI, 1 HR); Cassie Littleford, Sr, C (.291, 7 2b, threw out 14 runners attempting to steal bases); Lexie McDuffie, Sr, P/OF (.288, 19 runs, 4-3 record); Karlie Miller, Jr, SS (.294); Hannah Scott, Sr, P/OF (.246, 7 wins, 3.67 ERA in team-leading 91 innings pitched); Jayla Vance, JR, OF (3-for-20, .150).

Strengths: Experience. “We have lots of players who have gotten big hits and made big defensive plays in big moments. That will hopefully help us this year; So far this preseason I have been very excited about our defense, it could be the best defensive team I’ve had in a while.”

What needs the most work: Situational hitting. “We left a lot of runners on base last year and we’ve spent a lot of time talking about mindset and approach with runners on base. We have to be better at driving in runs if we’re going to be as good as we want to be.

Expectations: “Expectations are high, we know that our league in very difficult, but we expect to give ourselves a chance to win every night.”

District 1-AA favorite: Elizabethton

Coach’s comment: “I have been extremely pleased with our preseason practices so far. We lost a lot from last year’s team, but we also bring a lot back. Our league is very difficult with 4 great teams besides us, so every night will be a battle, and we also play a very difficult non-conference schedule, but we really believe that we have all of the pieces to give ourselves a chance every night and ultimately to win a lot of games.”