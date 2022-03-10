NET SOFTBALL: Expectations still high for Tennessee High on diamond

TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS

Coach: Jenn Testa

Season opener: March 14, Abingdon; road opener: March 16, at Abingdon.

2021 record: 26-10 (Won District 1-3A tournament title, Region 1-3A runner-up, advanced to Class AAA substate, losing to Farragut 2-0). (Played through adversity after the tragic death of senior Gabby Kennedy)

Key losses: Keegan Meyers; Grayson Phipps (playing at Walters State); Tori Ryan (playing at King).

Key Returnees: Rylee Fields, Jr, P (21-8, 180 strikeouts, 2.90 ERA, batted .352); Kenzie Orfield (.380, came on strong at end of last season, key role in postseason run); Ashley Worley, Jr, SS (.385 from leadoff spot, 16 SB);

Strengths: “The experience we have back on the mound. Rylee had a great season last year and I know she will continue to get better, she has worked hard in the weight room this offseason and that will help her a ton. Our infield has a lot of playing experience and I think they have a chance to be strong behind our pitching. Our outfield will see some new faces, but we have a lot of depth with both returning players and newcomers.”

What needs most work: “We lost a lot of production in our lineup with the seniors we graduated. We are working hard to replace those bats and I think we have some capable players who can step up and fill those shoes, but they are inexperienced.”

Expectations: “Our expectation every year is to compete in every game we play. I think when you have that mentality you give yourself a chance no matter who your opponent is. If we do that, and work together, we have a shot at another memorable season. Our girls got a taste of what it takes to be a championship team and they are hungry for more.”

“It will be hard to duplicate last year’s run, but we have another group we are excited about taking the field with this season.”

District 1-AAA favorite: “I think once again we find ourselves in a conference that is going to be very tough. I think we have a great chance to be the favorite…but it is going to be tough with teams like Elizabethton and Volunteer. Both have quality players returning and newcomers who can come in and contribute. Then you have a Unicoi team that year in and year out is always tough.”

Coach’s comment: “I am extremely excited about this season. Last season was one I will never forget. The emotional rollercoaster was so hard, but competing they way we did was so rewarding. This season I am looking forward to continuing to teach our players to love the game and to love each other. To give it your all no matter what comes your way. Our players have worked hard in the off-season and I’m excited to go to battle with them this spring.”