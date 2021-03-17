NET Softball: A girl’s best friend; NET softball teams happy for return to local diamonds after lost season due to COVID-19

Perhaps no collection of teammates suffered more heartbreak last season than Tennessee High softball.
First, the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19 and then came the tragic death of beloved teammate Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy in a murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather last October.
Memories of “Gabby” will certainly be with the Vikings as the 2021 season begins.
“This group is a special group. They have been through so much, from the loss of a complete season a year ago, to the tragic death of a beloved teammate.,” Tennessee High softball coach Jenn Testa said. “We have all learned the hard, yet rewarding lesson, to live and love life to the fullest. I have seen these players rally behind each other and encourage each other like no team I have ever been around.
“Gabby was the best teammate and person, and I really see our players trying to be like her every day. Not just on the field, but in the classroom as well. At the end of each game, no matter what the scoreboard says, I know this group will feel like winners. I know that they will support each other and will give their all for each other. In my experience a group that has that, has the ability to do amazing things and I can’t wait to take the field with them.”
Tennessee High has been joined in opening the new season by both Sullivan East and Sullivan Central. Here is a look at each of the three teams.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
One final season remains for Sullivan Central, which will close its doors after this school year to combine with Sullivan North and Sullivan South to create West Ridge High School.
“I expect the team to do really well this season,” Sullivan Central softball coach Andrea Werner said. “Our team has a lot of talent and is putting in a lot of work. Leaving Sullivan Central with a bang is the ultimate goal.”
Among those looking to do just that includes four seniors, led by four-year starting shortstop Jasmine Sheffield, center fielder Katie Horne, outfielder Gracie Roller and outfielder/catcher Taylor Roller, along junior Rachel White, a corner infielder with power.
All are described as dedicated, positive and as leaders on a team that saw nearly all of last season wiped out by COVID-19.
“Returning to the field after COVID started has been a great fresh breath of ‘normal’ or as normal as it can be following COVID protocols,” Werner said. “I am so glad to see the girls able to enjoy their passion; they have come back with more drive than ever.
“Having the season cut short also put my vision into perspective, making sure the girls have fun and love the sport is my number one goal this season. This team has showed a lot of drive and have been working very hard in preparation for this season. I am looking forward to a strong season with lots of great memories.”
SULLIVAN EAST
The last time Sullivan East completed an entire season, the Patriots advanced to the Class AA substate round. High expectations in 2020 were wiped out by COVID-19.
Of seven key returning players, six were starters during that 2019 season.
“We had very high expectations last season and were extremely disappointed when the season got cut short,” Sullivan East softball coach Michael Forrester said. “Our expectations are very high again this year. Our league is as difficult as ever, so we know it will be a grind, but we believe that when we play well we can compete with anyone.”
Included among the returnees is senior shortstop Cayden Bawgus, who had five home runs as a sophomore and two in the three games the Patriots were able to play last season. Senior third baseman Kinzie Brown is a three-year starter who has signed to play softball at Carolina University.
Jillian Shackelford is a senior pitcher and right fielder, while senior Emma Timbs plays on the right side of the infield. A trio of juniors, who were also on the diamond in 2019, include catcher Cassie Littleford, pitcher/infielder Hannah Scott and pitcher/leftfielder Lexi McDuffie.
Forrester was pleased with the preseason workout program run by assistant coach Brittany Scott. Forrester said his girls were “very committed to getting themselves stronger and better in the weight room.”
“We have been able to get in the batting cages quite a bit since Christmas, and our first three weeks of practice have been very high energy and we have been getting better every day,” Forrester said. “I think defense is the key for us. We have reliable, experienced pitching and our lineup is very deep. If we can improve our defense from last year, then we have a chance to be a great team. From what I’ve seen in practice, I am confident that we can make defense a strength of this team.”
Finally, after more than a year of waiting, the Patriots are back on the diamond and glad of it.
“It feels like it has been a very long time since we played softball,” Forrester said. “One week of games last year, after Sullivan County allowed us to start summer ball we were able to get one game in before everyone around us shut down, so we only had one game this summer.
“We have typically played in Emory & Henry’s fall league, but they weren’t able to have that this year, and the TSSAA is not allowing scrimmages. So since March 12 of last season we would have normally played about 75 games between spring season, summer season, fall season, and scrimmages.
“This year we have played one so we are very anxious to get going, as I’m sure everyone is.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
Leading the Vikings back to the diamond are a trio of seniors, including catcher and team leader Grayson Phipps, middle infielder Keegan Myers and center fielder Tori Ryan. Add junior third baseman/pitcher Kenzie Orfield and first baseman/pitcher Nikki Duncan and Testa likes the weapons she has, especially in terms of middle infield and center field defense.
“All of these kids bring a lot of experience to the table in a time when experience is important with the shortened season last year,” Testa said. “They have played a lot of innings defensively and have been some of our best hitters [middle of the line-up kids] the last couple of years.”
Testa is also enthused by the production of sophomore pitcher/outfielder Rylee Fields and classmate shortstop/pitcher Ashley Worley.
“These two young players were not given much opportunity last season with the shortened season, but showed a lot of promise in the games they did play and have looked really strong throughout our preseason,” Testa said.
Testa, a former softball coach at King University, knows softball and she likes her team.
“I think we have the offense and the defense to compete with anyone,” said Testa, who did lose pitchers Bailey Lamb and Kaitlyn Honeycutt to graduation. “We have a solid staff to replace them, but we will lack some experience. I feel pretty confident we have a great staff that is capable of keep our opponents hitters off balance, along with a great defense to play behind them.”
At least they’re getting to have a season, which didn’t happened when COVID-19 wiped out all spring sports in 2020.
“Last year’s situation was so heartbreaking for all of the spring sport athletes and especially our seniors. We had a great group that had worked so hard for that season and was ready to see the fruits of that labor on the field,” Testa said. This year, and for years to come, we will never take any opportunity we get to play for granted.
“The loss of Gabby on top of the struggles with COVID has really taught our team to appreciate all that we have and to live each day to the fullest. I have no doubts we will carry that mentality onto the field and will be grateful for every moment we get to play this game we love.”
The memory of Kennedy, who was going to be a senior this season, will certainly be on the minds of her teammates, especially classmates like Emma Teri, Abbie Miller, Bre Standefur, Phipps, Myers and Ryan.
“This team is also extremely inspired and we will be playing for and dedicating our season to Gabby,” Testa said. “She was the heart and soul of this team and she will be out there with us all season.”
