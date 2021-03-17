NET Softball: A girl’s best friend; NET softball teams happy for return to local diamonds after lost season due to COVID-19

“We have been able to get in the batting cages quite a bit since Christmas, and our first three weeks of practice have been very high energy and we have been getting better every day,” Forrester said. “I think defense is the key for us. We have reliable, experienced pitching and our lineup is very deep. If we can improve our defense from last year, then we have a chance to be a great team. From what I’ve seen in practice, I am confident that we can make defense a strength of this team.”

Finally, after more than a year of waiting, the Patriots are back on the diamond and glad of it.

“It feels like it has been a very long time since we played softball,” Forrester said. “One week of games last year, after Sullivan County allowed us to start summer ball we were able to get one game in before everyone around us shut down, so we only had one game this summer.

“We have typically played in Emory & Henry’s fall league, but they weren’t able to have that this year, and the TSSAA is not allowing scrimmages. So since March 12 of last season we would have normally played about 75 games between spring season, summer season, fall season, and scrimmages.

“This year we have played one so we are very anxious to get going, as I’m sure everyone is.”

TENNESSEE HIGH