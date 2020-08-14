NET GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: THS, Sullivan Central ready to start the 2020 season

BRISTOL, Tenn - Football isn’t the only contact sport taking place in Tennessee.
Soccer is back to some semblance of normalcy as well.
Tennessee High School girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney was pleasantly surprised when Gov. Bill Lee opened up contact sports on Aug. 4, allowing the season to begin as scheduled on Tuesday at Dobyns-Bennett.
“Excited, and a little surprised. The governor kind of threw us a curveball for the bad and a curveball for the good there in about a month’s time,” Mooney said. “It has been a roller-coaster and hopefully it is starting to level out a little bit, but you never know when that next little hill is going to sneak up on you.”
That is for sure, which is why the Vikings are following all the required protocols, from temperature checks and answering COVID-19 questions to social distancing when possible and wearing masks, although they don’t have to be worn during matches.
“There are just a lot of hoops we are having to jump through to make sure we are safe and protecting the girls and the coaches and the players and the fans the best we can,” Mooney said.
There are plenty of other stipulations to be followed, including no shaking hands, a limited number of girls in the captain’s meetings and plenty more.
“It is definitely different. I think we are still guarded at this point in time,” said Mooney, in his 13th season as coach at Tennessee High. We know right now things could change on a dime and we are just waiting and hoping we can get a chance to play this year.
“The only thing we can control right now is ourselves so we are just working on getting better every day, putting in our work and trying to prepare this team to have success.”
Tennessee High lost five seniors from last year’s squad that defeated Dobyns-Bennett to end the regular season, but then lost to the Indians in the District 1-AAA semifinals.
“There are going to be some big holes to fill, but when one door closes, another door opens or vice versa,” Mooney said. “These girls have an opportunity to go out and show what they can do and we will see who steps up.”
Mooney has a roster of 22 girls, including senior captains Claire Helms, Abbie Chandler and Keegan Myers, all of whom have been part of the Tennessee High program for four years.
“I expect big things [from them]. If we have success they are the ones that are going to be leading us there,” Mooney said. “They are going to have to keep these girls focused and push them to work hard and hopefully it will pay off in the end.”
Other players to watch include Sophie Arnold, the third Arnold sibling to play soccer for the Vikings, along with Amelia Teri and Helms’ younger sister, Paige.
There is little doubt this has been a strange season to prepare for, with most of the summer workouts spent conditioning, with even the use of a ball limited until Lee allowed contact practice to begin.
No wonder Mooney isn’t real sure what to expect from the Vikings or anyone else.
“Right now it is almost too early to tell. I haven’t seen us compete against anybody but ourselves right now,” said Mooney, whose Vikings aren’t allowed to have preseason scrimmages. “It is really going to be a marathon right now, I don’t expect us to be playing our best soccer by the first game, we just haven’t had that much experience...
“It is tough to learn the game when you don’t get contact in, you can only do so much. We are catching up, but everybody is in the same boat so it is just kind of hard to predict this year.”
Fortunately, there is time, with the Vikings focused on using the regular season to get prepared for a postseason run.
“A lot of the regular season is for a number, it is for your seed,” Mooney said. “We will do our best to try to get the best seed we can and our goal is just to get better every game and be playing our best soccer at the end of the year for sure. They will have their chances. They will be battle tested by the end of the year.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
It is the final season of girls soccer for Sullivan Central, which will be combined with Sullivan North and South to create West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.
“This is the last year for Sullivan Central soccer, so we want to be strong and represent our school’s last season with a winning record,” Sullivan Central head coach Emily Robinette said. “I hope we will be able to finish our season strong with a trip to our regional tournament again this year.”
The Cougars did just that last year, falling to Seymour in the regional semifinals to finish with a 10-9 record.
Leading the way will be All-Region 1-AA honorees Rylie Patrick, who led the Cougars with 12 goals, and defender Adeline Ensley. Jaelyn West returns in goal, recording 82 saves last season, while Kylie Harrison, who is back after suffering a knee injury, is also dependable in goal.
Emma Niebruegge is a strong presence in midfield, while defenders Jessie Lange and Chipi Hamelryck combined efforts with Ensley. They also may have the best name in the area in sophomore Sunny Beach.
Sullivan East has also contributed athletes to the Cougars in recent seasons, but the Patriots will have their own team next fall.
It isn’t going to be a typical season on the pitch for anyone, but the time has come to play ball. The Cougars will do just that on Wednesday, opening their final year on the pitch at Elizabethton.
“This has been a difficult time to say the least, but our student-athletes are determined to persevere,” Robinette said. “Young people are resilient, especially in times like this.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!