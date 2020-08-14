NET GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: THS, Sullivan Central ready to start the 2020 season

There is little doubt this has been a strange season to prepare for, with most of the summer workouts spent conditioning, with even the use of a ball limited until Lee allowed contact practice to begin.

No wonder Mooney isn’t real sure what to expect from the Vikings or anyone else.

“Right now it is almost too early to tell. I haven’t seen us compete against anybody but ourselves right now,” said Mooney, whose Vikings aren’t allowed to have preseason scrimmages. “It is really going to be a marathon right now, I don’t expect us to be playing our best soccer by the first game, we just haven’t had that much experience...

“It is tough to learn the game when you don’t get contact in, you can only do so much. We are catching up, but everybody is in the same boat so it is just kind of hard to predict this year.”

Fortunately, there is time, with the Vikings focused on using the regular season to get prepared for a postseason run.

“A lot of the regular season is for a number, it is for your seed,” Mooney said. “We will do our best to try to get the best seed we can and our goal is just to get better every game and be playing our best soccer at the end of the year for sure. They will have their chances. They will be battle tested by the end of the year.”