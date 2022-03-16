NET BOYS SOCCER: A pair of new programs join Tennessee High on the pitch

There will be lots of new on the local soccer pitch this spring for boys soccer programs in Northeast Tennessee.

While Tennessee High returns with plenty of anticipation for the season ahead, both Sullivan East and West Ridge are programs in their first seasons.

Sullivan East, which started its first girls program in the fall, is scheduled to make its boys debut tonight against Lakeway Academy on the Patriots’ football field.

Michael Husbands will serve as coach for the Patriots.

West Ridge is another new program, created from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North. The West Ridge girls made their debut in the fall, and the boys have already played their first game of the spring, falling to powerhouse Science Hill 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Wolves are slated to make their home debut today against University School.

Here is a look at the three programs in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE SOCCER

Coach: Michael Husbands

Season opener: March 18, vs. Lakeway Christian; Road opener: April, at Chuckey-Doak.

2021 Record: none first-year program)

Key players: Calem Fox, goalkeeper, sr; Timmy Powell, goalkeeper, sr.; Eli Richardson, center mid, sr.

Coach comment: “Our expectations are to field a team (so we hit our first goal). We are working hard to create the East Soccer identity. All that is left to do is have fun and make history.”

TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS

Coach: Andrew Snyder

Season opener: March 22, Union, at Stone Castle; Road opener, March 24, at West Ridge.

2021 record: 5-11-1 (1-7), lost 2-1 in 1-AAA tournament to David Crockett.

Key losses: Fabian Maqueria (playing at Emory & Henry); Alex Moore, Logan Streetman.

Key returnees: James Bowling, soph (2 goals, 4 assists, 2nd team all-conference); Jonah Gassiot, sr, defender, (2nd team all-conference); Micah Hyskell, sr, (team-leading 8 goals in ‘21); Matthew Cardoso, sr (5 goals, 5 assists); Elk Knowles, soph (51 saves, 14 goals against, 78.46 save percentage, tied for 12th in program for single season); Abram Moore, sr (defender, 2 assists after return from injury); Zach Richards, sr (defender, all missed time with injury).

Teams to beat: Greeneville has dominated 1-AA in recent seasons, won state title in 2019, COVID blocked hopes for a repeat in ‘20, finished second last season; Elizabethton is also a team to watch.

How does drop from AAA to AA help program: “The beasts that are DB (Dobyns-Bennett) and Science Hill are so large that it’s almost impossible for the smaller schools to break through unless the stars are aligned. With the new conference, we’re placed on a more evenly competitive playing field where we have a much stronger chance of winning the conference and making it to postseason play. We’ll still play both schools because they do provide excellent competition, but it’s nice not having the games be reflective of our postseason chances.”

Coach comments: “As I enter my 5th season, this is one of the strongest teams we’ve fielded. We have a lot of highly skilled, athletic players in crucial positions, especially our defensive back 4. In terms of this senior class, it’s one the strongest, most cohesive groups we’ve had in both skill and leadership. With COVID and the loss of several classmates, these 8 have been through more in their 4 years at THS than any other past group; and I believe it’s made them battle hardened for some of the tougher games we’ve got scheduled.

“However, the younger guys we have on the squad are just as competitive and are really challenging some of our returners for their starting spot. If we can stay healthy and fix some of the tactical miscues we’ve been working with through preseason, I foresee us making some noise in the new conference. Aside from conference play, our guys are really pumped to go on a [Virginia High] Bearcat hunt come May 6th.”

*A sinkhole recently developed at the Stone Castle, but Snyder expects the Vikings to be able to open its season on March 22 against Union.

***

WEST RIDGE WOLVES

Coach: Jeremy Frazier (first-year coach, holds US Soccer coaching license, along with an MBA from King University).

Season opener: March 15, at Science Hill; Home opener, March 17, vs. University School.

2021 record: none, first-year program (created from consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South).

Starting a program: “As a new school and newly formed team I have the challenge and privilege to work with the first-ever boys soccer team at West Ridge High School. I am in my first year leading high school sports and bring my learn-fast high-energy approach to the program. I have been speaking with the team and administration about not just focusing on the team this year, but in building a program that will reach into the future and establish a culture of soccer excellence at the Ridge.

“We are looking to build traditions, establish an identity and compete at the highest level in the sport of soccer. I came to the ridge to develop players and see our community prosper both academically and in athletics. I’m dedicated to that mission.”

Roster makeup; (19 players, none are seniors).

“We will truly be working to win in the immediate while building a strong future foundation.”

Key players: Kayden Puck, jr; (captain, expected to provide leadership); Cayden Alford, fr; Kendall Burton, fr; Ayden Frey, fr; Carson Whisnant, fr; Cole McDavid, soph. (6-2, 210, goalkeeper, one of six sophomores expected to provide balance to the roster).

“Kayden is a hard worker, very disciplined and I have seen he is a player that the team can count on…Cole is a great athlete and big guy.”

Coach comments: “We are looking to build traditions that will help invigorate our fan base, establish an identity of excellence and compete year over year consistently at the highest level…It’s going to be a challenge playing against establish programs in our conference like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, but that’s the challenge I signed up for and the path forward.”