NET BASKETBALL: Development of Tennessee High girls slowed by COVID

After dropping a hard-fought four-point decision to highly-regarded Elizabethton in the Hardee’s Classic last Saturday, Kim Bright was feeling good about her basketball team.

“That was the last game we played,” said Bright, the girls basketball coach at Tennessee High. “We felt like even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect us winning the game, we felt like that was the best we have played all season. We are looking forward to building on that.”

Then came COVID…again.

“Our varsity kids, we are battling, like everyone else with COVID. We have been in quarantine, once before our first game I had practice with them twice and then we are in quarantine again right now until December 14,” Bright said. “We have got a lot of challenges, but we have stayed together since the spring as a team and really became closer because of our issues so we are doing the best we can do.”

Not only are most of the varsity players under quarantine, but so is the entire coaching staff. The first time the Vikings dealt with this situation, it was before games had begun so nothing was missed. Not so this time.