NET BASKETBALL: Development of Tennessee High girls slowed by COVID

After dropping a hard-fought four-point decision to highly-regarded Elizabethton in the Hardee’s Classic last Saturday, Kim Bright was feeling good about her basketball team.
“That was the last game we played,” said Bright, the girls basketball coach at Tennessee High. “We felt like even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect us winning the game, we felt like that was the best we have played all season. We are looking forward to building on that.”
Then came COVID…again.
“Our varsity kids, we are battling, like everyone else with COVID. We have been in quarantine, once before our first game I had practice with them twice and then we are in quarantine again right now until December 14,” Bright said. “We have got a lot of challenges, but we have stayed together since the spring as a team and really became closer because of our issues so we are doing the best we can do.”
Not only are most of the varsity players under quarantine, but so is the entire coaching staff. The first time the Vikings dealt with this situation, it was before games had begun so nothing was missed. Not so this time.
“It was pretty [outside] the first time they were quarantined. If they didn’t have symptoms and were feeling okay they were able to get out and condition some or shoot some in their driveway,” said Bright, who expects to make up any lost games. “Now it is like 30 degrees so it provides a little bit more of an issue, but we are doing zoom meetings every day and giving them some things to study to improve their basketball knowledge and about our sets and the teams that we are going to be playing and film study. Other than that, that is all we can do.”
While Tennessee won just eight games last season, the Vikings had started 2-3 in the new year and Bright liked what she saw.
“We feel like we are improving,” said Bright, whose Vikings will have to wait until Dec. 15 to return to action at Daniel Boone. “Without a spring and a summer and those scrimmages, we feel like these five games are going to prepare us for conference play.”
Tennessee High is being led this season by a pair of senior starters, 5-foot-7 Riley Fritts and 5-8 Tori Ryan, along with 5-7 classmate Annie Hayes, who started about half the games last season.
“Those three play together really well,” Bright said. “They have been together for four years.”
All bring different attributes to the court, which will certainly help the Vikings when they are able to play again.
“Riley brings penetration and ball-handling and she averaged about 10 points a game last year,” Bright said. “Tori is our inside force so that gives us a presence in there. Her game has completely changed. She worked in the offseason quite a bit to change her game. When you see her she is going to be a quite a bit of a different player.
“Annie is our 3-point shooter so that is a pretty balanced attack for those three.”
Sophomores Kendall Cross and Madison Blair have also produced early on for the Vikings.
“They played some last year, but we are expecting big things from those two,” Bright said. “They have done a great job so far in these five games that we have seen.”
There are plenty of other faces looking for playing time, but figuring out their roles is taken longer than expected.
“At this point we should have our roles defined and everybody moving forward, but with the second quarantine we are trying to figure all that out,” she said.
Bright does see strengths for the Vikings, who will have to compensate for a lack of size in other ways.
“We have been pressing and trapping and getting steals, deflections and getting easy baskets,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of size so we have got to depend on our quickness.”
Tennessee High has big goals for the season ahead.
“Our goal we set in the spring. We did a lot of zoom meetings since we couldn’t see each other so we did a lot of leadership training and setting goals,” Bright said. “Their goal is to take this program back to the regional tournament so that would mean to finish in the top four in the district tournament.
“I think that goal is one that we are working towards. All these issues and all these challenges, it is making us closer and we are coming together as a team and I think we will be stronger because of it.”
Those virtual meetings have continued on, but not for everyone. That is another reason that the coronavirus protocols can be so frustrating to follow.
“I have 12 varsity players right now that are quarantined. The other six, this is real complicated, but there are two girls that are not in quarantine that are varsity players so they actually are doing workouts themselves with one of our middle school coaches,” she said. “The other 10 are doing team meetings and discussing their roles and doing film study.
“If they feel good then we are asking them to condition some at home with body weights. That is about all we can do.”
Bright coached Tennessee High for eight years before taking a break, and is now back for a third season in her second stint with the Vikings.
It’s safe to say this has been a season like no other, and it has barely begun.
“This has been something else,” said Bright, who picked up her 200th win at Tennessee High last week against West Greene. “This is the third year [being back] and it has been the most peculiar, of course, in 25 years, but we will get through it.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!