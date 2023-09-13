John Hunter Nemechek has reached a good spot in his NASCAR career.

Entering Friday’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 26-year-old Nemechek leads the championship standings by a 10-point margin over regular season champion Austin Hill.

Just six days ago, the second-generation driver was tabbed to drive the No. 42 NASCAR Cup ride for the Legacy Motor Club team next season.

During Tuesday’s NASCAR Playoff Media Day, Nemechek discussed his busy schedule.

“Once we signed with Legacy, it was full focus back for me on the Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing and trying to win this 2023 Xfinity Series championship,” Nemechek said.

Nemechek and his powerful team are favored to win that championship in the No. 20 Toyota, but don’t tell that to Nemechek or his crew.

“To be honest, that’s just extra noise to us,” Nemechek said. “We’re not focused on being the favorite to win the championship or not. We’re focused on running every race how we do.”

For the 12 Playoff drivers, the Food City 300 is the first step in a seven-race obstacle course.

Why is Nemechek considered as the driver to beat?

Consider his six wins this season and high expectations.

“With the way we’ve run this year and with the speed we’ve had, we want to make the final four and I definitely feel we have a shot to do so. We just can’t beat ourselves to get there,” Nemechek said.

In three Xfinity starts at BMS, Nemechek has recorded a pair of top-five finishes.

Nemechek should have a comfort zone at Bristol since his first taste of the track came round age four.

“One of the first memories was racing scooters around the motorhome lot,” Nemechek said. “There were a few of us drivers’ kids that grew up together and went to Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) and such.

“We also always got to sing the National Anthem at the fall race, which was iconic. To have that tradition still happening today is unique.”

Another unique experience unfolded when Nemechek made his driving debut on the BMS high banks.

“I started at 16 or 17,” Nemechek said. “Walking into that place, it’s amazing. You don’t really know what to think the first time you go in there with the stands filling up, the energy inside the place, and racing under the lights.

“It’s probably one of the coolest venues we go to. Bristol is not your typical short track, that’s for sure.”

Speaking of cool, Nemechek is closing in on NASCAR history. His father, Joe, captured the 1992 Xfinity title. With a title by John Hunter, the Nemecheks could become the first father-son duo to claim the biggest prize in the series.

“I didn’t know we’d be the first, but that’s a super cool stat,” John Hunter said. “It’s neat to see the father-son drivers that have been able to race against each other or at the same level throughout their careers.

“For me to win an Xfinity Series championship would mean a lot. And to be the first father-son duo to accomplish it, that would be special. Hopefully we can do it. That’s what we’re here for.”

***

NASCAR Points Standings

Cup Series

Through Sept. 11

1. Kyle Larson, 2117.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2111.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2105.

4. William Byron, 2097.

5. Brad Keselowski, 2089.

6. Ryan Blaney, 2081.

7. Kyle Busch, 2080.

8. Ross Chastain, 2074.

9. Chris Buescher, 2069.

10. Christopher Bell, 2069.

11. Joey Logano, 2068.

12. Kevin Harvick, 2063.

13. Martin Truex Jr, 2056.

14. Bubba Wallace, 2044.

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 2041.

16. Michael McDowell, 2023.

Xfinity Series

Through Sept. 11

1. John H. Nemechek, 2049 (6).

2. Austin Hill, 2039 (4).

3. Justin Allgaier, 2026 (2).

4. Cole Custer, 2017 (2).

5. Sam Mayer, 2015 (2).

6. Chandler Smith, 2009 (1).

7. Josh Berry, 2009 (0).

8. Sheldon Creed, 2008 (0).

9. Sammy Smith, 2006 (1).

10. Jeb Burton, 2006 (1).

11. Daniel Hemric, 2003 (0).

12. Parker Kligerman, 2002 (0)

Craftsman Truck Series

Through Sept. 11

1. Corey Heim, 3030.

2. Christian Eckes, 3024.

3. Grant Enfinger, 3024.

4. Carson Hocevar, 3022.

5. Zane Smith, 3022.

6. Ty Majeski, 3016.

7. Ben Rhodes, 3013.

8. Nicholas Sanchez, 3006.