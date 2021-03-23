NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Lady Vols stopped in second round by Michigan, 70-55

Tennessee (17-8) trailed by 15 heading into the fourth quarter and was able to cut its deficit to 54-44 with under 5 minutes left before a 3-pointer by Danielle Rauch and a steal and layup by Brown restored the 15-point cushion. Tennessee couldn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Hillmon, the Big Ten Player of the Year, also had 15 rebounds as the Wolverines more than held their own on the glass against the Lady Vols, outrebounding them 42-40.

“Their average height is like 6-foot-2,” Hillmon said. “It’s something we emphasized. They are one of the best in the nation. We put it on ourselves tonight to make sure we rebounded. ... Took efforts to rebound. all of us crashing the boards. It was a huge emphasis for us coming into the game.”

A trip to the regional semifinals was just another first for the Wolverines this year. The team started 10-0 for the first time in school history. They were also in the rankings all season for the first-time, as well as having Hillmon be the first female player to earn All-America honors as a second-teamer.

Tennessee, which has a long storied NCAA tradition with eight national championships, fell to 28-3 in the second round.

Rennia Davis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Vols, who were playing Michigan for the first time.