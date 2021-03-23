NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Depending champ Baylor wipes out Hokies

After Smith got her second foul with 2:49 left in the first quarter, Caitlin Bickle returned to the game until almost the end of the half. Bickle made two 3-pointers from the top of the key — after the second, Mulkey turned and smiled while getting a high-five from one of her players on the bench. Bickle also drew two charges before the break, and played 13 minutes in the first half — she came into the game averaging only 14.6 minutes per game. She never played in the second half.