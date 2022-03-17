NCAA TOURNAMENT: The Big Dance finally beckons for Richmond Spiders assistant, J.J. Kelly grad Will Gipe

After making his way through the postgame handshake line, University of Richmond assistant men’s basketball coach Will Gipe shared hugs and words of congratulations with a few of his players near the 3-point line opposite the Spiders’ bench last Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The 28-year-old native of Wise, Virginia, then turned around and saw that his wife, Amber, had made her way to the court as the couple shared a celebratory moment together in the aftermath of Richmond’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“ It was by far the most emotional game day of my college career,” Gipe said. “You dream about what that moment will be like, but being able to share that moment with her immediately after the game after all she has sacrificed for me to do this, was one of the greatest moments of my life.”

Another cool moment will occur for Gipe on Thursday as he’ll be on the bench at 3:10 p.m. when the Richmond Spiders (23-12) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9) in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup in Buffalo, New York, as he is relishing his years-long march to March Madness.

He spent five seasons at Virginia Tech under three head coaches: three as a student-manager and two as a graduate assistant.

Gipe arrived at Richmond in 2016 as the team’s video coordinator and has since risen to the title of director of program development and recruiting.

The Big Dance finally beckons.

“ It was starting to feel like it may never happen,” Gipe said. “The five years I was at Virginia Tech, we were never really on the bubble. The three consecutive years after I left, they made the tournament every year. In 2020, we set a school record for regular-season wins at Richmond with 24 and beat Big Ten Conference champs Wisconsin. We were predicted to be an at-large NCAA Tournament team before COVID shut the season down four days before Selection Sunday.

“ In 2021, we started out on fire, but had some tough injuries and COVID pauses throughout the year, finishing in the NIT. Those years adding up made it feel like going to the tournament was maybe going to be just out of reach. People don’t realize how hard making the tournament is for about 330 of the 358 Division I teams year in and year out. There are many great coaches and players that never get that opportunity because of how fine and competitive that line is.”

This time, Richmond won the A10 tourney as a sixth seed with four victories in four days and capped the run with a thrilling win over Davidson. Grant Golden and Nick Sherod were sixth-year seniors for the Spiders.

“ My first year at Richmond was Grant and Nick’s freshman seasons,” Gipe said. “They were 18, and I was 22. I grew up with those guys…. There were so many highs and lows of the six years I have been at Richmond, with nearly all of that time with the same nucleus of players, that all those high and low emotions felt like they were funneled into one game day.”

Speaking of games, Gipe was glued to the television while watching NCAA tournament games during his days growing up in Southwest Virginia.

“ Anyone who knows me from elementary and middle school knows I loved North Carolina back then,” Gipe said. “They were so fun to watch, as I was 11 and 15 years old when they won their national championships in 2005 and 2009. Wayne Ellington was probably my favorite guy from that era. Kemba Walker [of the University of Connecticut] fully dominating for a full month in the Big East Conference and NCAA Tournaments may have been the coolest March Madness moment to see while I was in high school.”

Gipe had some pretty memorable moments playing sports, instead of watching them, during his days at J.J. Kelly.

He was a member of the school’s final graduating class in 2011 (J.J. Kelly consolidated with Pound to form Wise County Central) and played golf, basketball and baseball for the Indians in the ultra-competitive and tradition-rich Lonesome Pine District.

His senior year on the hardwood, J.J. Kelly reeled off a 20-game winning streak and finished with a 21-5 record as Gipe was one of the Indians’ most efficient perimeter shooters. His final game in a Kelly uniform occurred in the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state baseball finals as he started at second base in a loss to Honaker.

His former teammates and coaches will certainly be paying close attention to the truTV broadcast today as they try to catch a glimpse of him wearing a suit on the bench.

“ He deserves this opportunity and it makes our entire community and basketball family proud of what he is a part of,” said T.J. McAmis, Gipe’s hoops coach at J.J. Kelly.

Gipe has made it to the Big Dance and he has certainly taken a moment to reflect on those formative days in his hometown and isn’t about to forget his Southwest Virginia roots.

“ I’m hopeful this week is just one milestone in a long journey,” Gipe said. “One of the toughest balances being in this profession is trying to always think about what’s next, while also recognizing how fragile and precious the current moment is and to not take that for granted. However, not a day goes by where I don’t think about where the journey started.

“ The people and the culture of Wise County made me who I am. My family, the people I went to church with, my friends and their parents, teammates, teachers – those people from Wise County molded me into who I am. Hopefully, the journey is long. But regardless of where Amber and I go in this coaching journey, the goal remains the same, and that is to make proud the people of Wise who made me who I am.”

