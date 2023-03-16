As the desperation 3-pointer by Tia Harvey of the Little Rock Trojans clanged off the rim, Tennessee Tech’s Peyton Carter soared high to corral the errant shot, took two dribbles and then joined her teammates in a celebratory mob at halfcourt as the final buzzer sounded.

In the aftermath of that scene on March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, as the Golden Eagles celebrated a 54-46 victory in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament, Carter tightly clutched that orange leather object adorned with the Wilson and NCAA logos.

“I did not let go of that ball all the way back to Cookeville,” Carter said in a recent telephone interview. “If the OVC is looking for their basketball back, I don’t know if I want to give it back.”

Carter is also clinging to the memories she’s making and the former Abingdon High School star will relish another cool moment on Thursday evening.

Tennessee Tech (22-9) plays Monmouth (18-15) today at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 in a First Four game of the NCAA Tournament at venerable Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

The winner plays the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

Carter competed in the Virginia High School League state tournament on multiple occasions during her days at Abingdon, but this stage on a national scale is much, much bigger.

“Oh my goodness, I could have never imagined this,” Carter said. “Especially in high school, I’d dream about getting the opportunity to play in college, but to take it to the next level and win the conference and go to March Madness, it’s just incredible and I’m so blessed. It’s been an amazing experience. My teammates are awesome, my coaches are awesome. We were the first conference to punch our ticket in, so we’ve had a lot more time to soak it all in and cherish it.”

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Carter is averaging 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She has started the last five games – all victories – and has progressed each season at Tennessee Tech.

“Her commitment has been the most impressive thing to me,” said Jimmy Brown, her coach at AHS. “With the transfer portal the way it is now, she could have easily left for a different opportunity. Instead, she knew she was in a terrific program and stuck it out. Now she is a key contributor on an NCAA tournament team. I couldn't be prouder. “

Brown was at the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s hoops tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, when the Golden Eagles won their title and he checked his cell often to see how his former pupil was doing.

“Once they had won I was excited,” Brown said. “I texted her immediately, not even thinking that she wouldn’t see it for a while. I kept trying to explain to my [6-year-old] daughter what a huge accomplishment it was.”

What were the emotions for Carter over the course of that high-stakes contest?

“In the game, we weren’t playing like it was the biggest game of the year. I felt like it was just another game for us out there playing together and we were confident we were going to win,” she said. “There were a lot of moments where we kind of had to look at each other like, ‘Just bring it back in, it’s zero-to-zero.’ That last quarter was long. There was a moment with about 20 seconds left where Jada Guinn was shooting free throws and I looked over at my teammate Maaliya Owens and said, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re winning this thing.’”

The 2020 Bristol Herald Courier girls basketball player of the year after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.1 steals as a senior at Abingdon, Carter has adapted to the NCAA Division I level and has found success on a squad headed to the Big Dance.

“My biggest role on the team and what I want to do is just bring the energy and togetherness,” Carter said. “Stats aren’t really a big deal to me anymore. I felt like in high school it was all about, ‘How much did Peyton Carter score?’ but as I’ve came into college and realized it’s much bigger than that, I just want to impact the team how I can. I like to do all the dirty work, get the rebounds, get the 50/50 balls and bring the team that energy when we are lacking it a little bit. I play every game like it’s the last game of my life.”