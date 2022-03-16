NCAA TOURNAMENT: Plenty of familiar faces, local ties as usual in the Big Dance

John Fulkerson will try to cap his sixth season playing at the University of Tennessee with a championship, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young will attempt to keep his improbable postseason run going, Richmond’s Will Gipe gets to experience March Madness for the first time as an assistant coach and three guys who once played at Mountain Mission are on a mission.

Those are just some of the storylines involving familiar faces you’ll see in the NCAA men’s basketball national tournament, which began on Tuesday.

A Kingsport, Tennessee, native who played two seasons at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Fulkerson has averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 163 career games for Tennessee. He has played in five previous NCAA tournament games, missing last year’s event with an injury.

Young never won an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament title in his four seasons as a player and two seasons as an assistant coach at Emory & Henry College, but he guided Tech to the Atlantic Coast Conference tourney championship last week with four wins in four days.

A 1986 E&H grad, Young is in his third season as Tech’s head coach and has led the Hokies to consecutive NCAA tourney appearances. He made the Big Dance five times when he was the boss at Wofford.

Gipe was a basketball and baseball standout at now-defunct J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia, and is in his third season as the director of player development for the Richmond Spiders after being the video coordinators for three years prior to that at the school in Virginia’s state capital.

Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, has three former players in the field of 68: Flo Thamba of defending national champion Baylor, Southeastern Conference player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Isaac Mushila.

In the NCAA women’s tournament, Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) is a senior guard for the Belmont Bruins and former Virginia Intermont College standout Radville Autukaite serves as the Player Personnel Specialist for Virginia Tech.

Arby’s Classic alums

The 38th edition of the Arby’s Classic took place in December and the high school hoops tournament held at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, has become quite the tradition on the sports calendar.

Another tradition is turning on the television each March and catching a glimpse of guys who once competed in the event doing big things in the Big Dance.

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (Dobyns-Bennett/Christ School), Davidson’s Emory Lanier (Webb School of Knoxville), Kentucky’s Davion Mintz (North Mecklenburg), Auburn’s Carter Sobera (Mountain Brook), Creighton’s Alex O’Connell (Milton), Tennessee’s Isaiah Sulack (Christian Academy of Knoxville), Davidson’s Chris Ford (North Mecklenburg), Ohio State’s Eugene Brown III (Southwest DeKalb), Richmond’s Grant Golden (St. James of Maryland), Yale’s Teo Rice (Maret), Jacksonville State’s JJ Platt (Webb School of Bell Buckle, Tennessee) and Tennessee’s Justin Powell (Trinity) are among the other 2022 NCAA Tournament participants who played in the Arby’s Classic in the past.

Travis Trice coached the Wayne Warriors of Ohio to the 2015 Arby’s Classic championship and a fifth-place finish the following year. He is now an assistant on head coach Scott Nagy’s staff at Wright State.

Oak Hill everywhere

Oak Hill Academy – the tiny boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia that happens to be a national prep basketball powerhouse – will once again be well-represented in the NCAA Tournament.

Darius Maddox (Virginia Tech), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Delaney Heard (Alabama), Khalen “KK” Robinson (Arkansas), David McCormack (Kansas), Rodney Miller Jr. (Miami), Kenneth Nwuba (UCLA), Oliver Lynch-Daniels (Colgate), Evan Johnson (Georgia State) and Bradley Ezewiro (LSU) are former standouts for the Warriors who are on teams who have made it.

Assistant coaches Nolan Smith (Duke), Matt Scherbenske (Texas Tech) and Wilbur Allen (Alabama-Birmingham) also spent time at Oak Hill Academy.

Friendship fun

The FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase held at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den also featured some future NCAA tourney participants.

Baylor’s Zach Loveday (Huntington Prep), UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep), Baylor’s Flo Thamba (Mountain Mission), Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard (Huntington Prep) and a host of Oak Hill Academy standouts played in the event.

Other connections

>>> Jason Nelson scored 21 points and dished out four assists for John Marshall in a 75-57 victory over Gate City in the 2020 VHSL Class 2 state title game. He now plays for the Richmond Spiders.

>>> Longwood’s Cameron O’Conner is from Northside High School in Roanoke and played in the 2018 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Wise.

>>> Longwood coach Griff Aldrich played at Hampden-Sydney College, where one of the school’s big rivals was Emory & Henry.

>>> Boise State’s Mladen Armus is a transfer from East Tennessee State University.

March Consolation Prizes

>>> UNC Asheville qualified for the College Basketball Invitational. Mike Morrell (Elizabethton) is the team’s head coach, while Luke Lawson (Eastside) is averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

>>> The Basketball Classic (formerly known as the CollegeInsider.com Tournament) will feature a couple of Dobyns-Bennett High School graduates. Matt Halvorsen plays for Florida Gulf Coast and Dustin Kerns is the head coach at Appalachian State.

>>> Former David Crockett High School star Patrick Good will be in New Orleans for Final Four weekend as the Winthrop University sharpshooter competes in the 3-on-3 National Championship event.

>>> Tennessee Tech’s Peyton Carter (Abingdon), Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett), Wofford’s Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) and the Campbell duo of Shy Tuelle (Hampton) and Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) are on teams that qualified for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Whitson and Crawford will be on opposing sides in a first-round matchup. Yarber redshirted her freshman season at Campbell.

