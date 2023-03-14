As he prepares for his first NCAA Tournament experience as a head coach, UNC Asheville boss Mike Morrell took a moment on Sunday night to reflect on his entry into the coaching profession.

The Elizabethton High School and Milligan College graduate spent two seasons at King College (before it was known as King University and when the Tornado competed in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference) as the right-hand man to legendary head coach George Pitts with the men’s basketball program during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

He also had a stint as the head golf coach in what were humble beginnings for a kid in his early-20s as he transitioned from playing hoops to coaching the sport.

“I lived with [former Tennessee High and King basketball star] John Sproles and he charged me $200 a month in rent,” Morrell said. “If it weren’t for him, I probably would have been living on the street. He’s one of my best friends and a big part of my story is in Bristol.”

His time as a Bristolian produced fond memories.

“You can make all the money in the world you want,” Morrell said. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever been as fulfilled and happy as I was those two years. I just loved being around sports and getting my start [at King]. … I left King to become a graduate assistant at Clemson and that’s where I met Coach [Shaka] Smart and it kind of took off from there, but I’m a product of East Tennessee. Elizabethton, Milligan, King College; I’m very grateful from where I’m from and appreciative of a lot of people.”

Morrell will have plenty of folks back home rooting for him Thursday at 10:05 p.m. when UNC Asheville (27-7) faces the UCLA Bruins (29-5) in the first round of the Big Dance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Morrell has experienced March Madness before as an assistant – he’s had DI stops at Clemson, Charleston Southern, Virginia Commonwealth and Texas – but will be calling the shots this time around.

UNC Asheville clinched its bid by winning the Big South Conference tournament in dramatic fashion.

The Bulldogs beat Campbell, 77-73, in the title game on March 5 as they erased a 14-point deficit with 7:52 remaining.

“I think for me personally, it took a couple of days to set in,” Morrell said. “In the moment, I was just really focused on our guys. A guy here who is really special is Tajion Jones, who was here my first year when we won four games. He kind of led our comeback charge at the end of the game to get us in position to have the opportunity to win the championship. It was just a very special moment for the team.”

The records were 4-27, 15-16, 10-10 and 17-25 in Morrell’s first four seasons.

“At this level when you take over a program that needs to get built back up, you understand it’s going to be hard in a league that has a lot of really good teams and coaches,” Morrell said. “I got some really good advice from some people who had been there before. I second-guessed a lot of stuff. You don’t go through a challenge like that and not second-guess some stuff.

“Anybody who says they don’t isn’t being really truthful. Over time, I just tried to grow, learn to get better and try to help our players get better. Each year we grew and showed growth and it culminated in a year like this, which is the best team UNC Asheville has ever had.”

What does he like best about his crew?

“Their poise and maturity,” Morrell said. “You don’t win 27 games without your team showing that poise and maturity.”

The Pac-12 Conference regular-season champions and a blueblood program awaits in UCLA.

“When you’re in our position as Big South champion, whoever pops up next to your name is going to be the best team you’ve seen all year,” Morrell said. “You can choose … to go into it and play to win and be aggressive. That’s the mindset we’ll take and we’ll go do our best because that’s all we have.”

Morrell has been interviewed by many media outlets since the Bulldogs clinched their tourney spot and the Northeast Tennessee native has had plenty of time to relish the achievement. A common question he’s been asked if the time off since the last game has helped or hindered his squad.

His response?

“When you get out there between the lines for 40 minutes in the greatest sporting event in the world,” Morrell said. “Honestly, all that stuff doesn’t matter.”

Arby’s Classic Alums

Three guys who were once MVPs of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall will participate in this year’s edition of the NCAA Tournament.

Providence College freshman point guard Jayden Pierre was the top player for Long Island Lutheran when the team from New York won the 2021 holiday tournament in Bristol. He has appeared in all 32 games in a reserve role this season for the Friars and is averaging 2.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Mountain Brook of Alabama prevailed in the 2019 Arby’s Classic as most outstanding player honors went to Colby Jones, now a 6-foot-6 junior guard for Xavier. The second-team All-Big East Conference performer is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

Meanwhile, 2013 Arby’s Classic MVP Isaiah Wilkins from Greater Atlanta Christian is a graduate assistant on Tony Bennett’s coaching staff at the University of Virginia these days.

Among the other dudes who played in the Arby’s Classic you might see on television this week:

Ernest Udeh Jr. of Kansas (Dr. Phillips, 2021), Johnson City, Tennessee, native B.J. Edwards of the Tennessee Volunteers (Knoxville Catholic, 2021), Tennessee’s Isaiah Sulack (Christian Academy of Knoxville, 2015), Noah Clowney of Alabama (Dorman, 2021), Carter Sobera of Auburn (Mountain Brook, 2019), UNC Asheville’s Trent Stephney (Bearden, 2017, 2018), Kobe Brown of Missouri (Lee High of Alabama, 2017), UNC Asheville’s Tajion Jones (Oak Ridge, 2015, 2016), L.J. Thomas of N.C. State (Columbia High of Georgia, 2017), Furman junior forward Garrett Hein (Concord First Assembly, 2019), UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember (Bearden, 2017, 2018), Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest (Blanche Ely, 2016), Auburn’s Presley Patterson (Mountain Brook, 2019), West Virginia’s Jose Perez (Wings Academy, 2016) and University of Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford (John Marshall, 1989, 1990).

Men on a mission

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Baylor’s Flo Thamba are big men for big-time teams who began their high school careers at tiny Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia.

Both have prior NCAA Tournament experience as Thamba helped Baylor win the 2021 national title.

Isaac Mushila (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Mo Sylla (Boise State) also attended Mountain Mission.

Oak Hill everywhere

As usual, Oak Hill Academy will be well-represented in the Big Dance.

MJ Rice of Kansas, Alabama’s Delaney Heard, UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba, Kansas State’s Cam Carter, Duke freshman center Christian Reeves, Connor Odom of Utah State, Colgate’s Oliver Lynch-Daniels, Kentucky’s Chris Livingston, Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson and Texas A&M’s Khalen “K.K.” Robinson all attended the boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Showcase standouts

The annual prep showcase held the previous few years at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den and sponsored by FriendshipCars.com has featured star-studded talent and many of those dudes are on NCAA tourney teams.

Along with a plethora of the aforementioned Oak Hill Academy products, UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep), Baylor’s Zach Loveday (Huntington Prep), Virginia freshman Isaac McKneely (Poca), Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard (Huntington Prep), Baylor’s Flo Thamba (Mountain Mission), Vermont’s Perry Smith Jr. (Legacy Early College), Iona’s Quinn Slazinski (Huntington Prep), Maryland’s Ike Cornish (Legacy Early College), Boise State’s Mo Sylla (Mountain Mission), West Virginia’s Josiah Davis (Teays Valley), Quante Berry of Providence (Winston-Salem Christian) and Mississippi State’s Shakeel Moore (Moravian Prep) also once played in Bristol.

Familiar Faces

>>> Billy Bales (Unaka) is an assistant on Ryan Odom’s coaching staff at Utah State.

>>> Dante Harris is redshirting after transferring to the University of Virginia from Georgetown. He played at Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee.

>>> Kennesaw State’s Alex Peterson spent part of his prep career at Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, and played in 2017 VHSL state tournament games against Eastside and George Wythe.

>>> Alabama’s Nimari Burnett, Texas Christian’s Micah Peavy and Terrence Shannon Jr. of Illinois were all teammates with Mac McClung (Gate City) during the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech.

>>> College of Charleston assistant coach Thomas Carr once held the same position at East Tennessee State University.

Word on women’s tourneys

Tennessee Tech’s Peyton Carter (Abingdon), Gardner-Webb’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) and Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) will all play in the NCAA Tournament on the women’s side.

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) will suit up for Wofford College in the WNIT.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) play for WBI-bound East Tennessee State.