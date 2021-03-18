NCAA TOURNAMENT: Mac Madness comes Friday afternoon as Gate City grad makes NCAA Tournament debut for Texas Tech

“ With further coaching from Chris Beard and his staff and continued hard work, Mac should improve and could leave Texas Tech potentially as one of the school’s all-time greats.”

Mac’s parents, Marcus and Lenoir, are making the trip from Gate City and will be at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, this afternoon. During his days playing football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, Marcus McClung suited up in the 1993 Independence Bowl.

Mac’s older sister, Anna McClung, played on a NCAA runner-up soccer squad at Florida State University.

Mac’s uncle, Seth McClung, pitched in the 2008 National League playoffs for the Milwaukee Brewers.

How will Marcus McClung feel watching his son hoop it up in the NCAA tourney?

“ I think anxiety wins out over excitement,” Marcus McClung said. “I remember the first time I watched my brother [Seth] warming up in a major league game [for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays], I was able to relax and just enjoy the moment. Even with myself playing in the Independence Bowl, I was able to take a breath and look around and enjoy the here-and-now of what we just accomplished – that was before everyone went to a bowl game. That is truly a great feeling.