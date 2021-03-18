NCAA TOURNAMENT: Mac Madness comes Friday afternoon as Gate City grad makes NCAA Tournament debut for Texas Tech

He was the Big 12 Conference newcomer of the year.
The Associated Press selected him as an honorable mention All-American.
The dynamic 6-foot-2 junior guard leads the Texas Tech Red Raiders in scoring.
Accolades are impressive and statistics are splendid, but making it to March Madness has been Mac McClung’s main master stroke during the 2020-21 season.
“This is the coolest thing in basketball,” McClung said on Monday in a telephone interview. “Every player dreams of this and I’ve always wanted to experience it.”
The former Gate City High School star will make his NCAA Tournament debut today as sixth-seeded Texas Tech (17-10) plays Utah State (20-8) in a first-round game at 1:45 p.m.
Like everybody else, McClung grew up watching the Big Dance and dreaming of one day having his one shining moment.
“ Oh, for sure,” McClung said. “I remember in high school, it’d be on all the TVs all day. It’s great to get a chance to be a part of it.”
McClung took a chance when he transferred to Texas Tech after two seasons with the Georgetown University Hoyas, but the transition has gone well. He is averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for coach Chris Beard’s squad, while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.
“ It has had its highs and lows, but I think I’ve grown in a lot of aspects,” McClung said. “Texas Tech is known for its culture and family atmosphere and that is the main thing. Outside noise can be nothing but a distraction, so I am just worried about winning and getting lost in the game.”
McClung dropped 30 points on West Virginia, scored the 1,000 point of his collegiate career and keyed a late comeback against LSU and hit the game-winning jumper against the Texas Longhorns in a game nationally televised by ESPN2.
He’s felt the love in Lubbock.
“ Although attendance has been sharply curtailed by the reaction to COVID, it is nevertheless clear that Texas Tech’s fans love Mac,” said Joe Yeager, who covers the Red Raiders for 247Sports.com. “I’ve seen many signs in the student section singling him out for affection. His last-second shot to beat Texas in Austin guarantees he will have a fond place in the memory of fans for a long time to come.”
A prominent postseason performance would further endear him to those folks and such a showing has eluded him thus far at the collegiate level.
As a freshman at Georgetown, the Hoyas lost in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament and fell in the first-round of the NIT. A foot injury prevented him from playing in Georgetown’s early Big East exit in 2020.
He was limited to seven points in Texas Tech’s 67-66 loss to Texas eight days ago in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament. His last postseason win actually occurred on March 9, 2018 in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game when he pumped in 47 points against Robert E. Lee of Staunton.
McClung rose to the occasion often in high school. There was that 64-point performance against Dan River in a 2017 regional tournament loss and state tournament masterpieces against Radford, Graham and R.E. Lee the following year.
Could he regain some of that postseason magic on the national stage this week?
“ Mac has had this goal for quite some time now and knowing him, I believe he will not be satisfied with just making the tournament, but expects his team to win the title,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “I can tell that Mac is made for big moments and I expect to see his team shine in the next couple of weeks. He is ready for the next step and will make the most of the opportunity.”
Yeager also figures the best is yet to come for McClung.
“ I’m most impressed by Mac’s guts,” Yeager said. “He’s not afraid to take command when the game is on the line. In fact, he seeks out that role. Not every player is willing to do that … I very much look forward to watching Mac’s development throughout a hopefully long NCAA tournament run and next season as well.
“ With further coaching from Chris Beard and his staff and continued hard work, Mac should improve and could leave Texas Tech potentially as one of the school’s all-time greats.”
Mac’s parents, Marcus and Lenoir, are making the trip from Gate City and will be at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, this afternoon. During his days playing football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, Marcus McClung suited up in the 1993 Independence Bowl.
Mac’s older sister, Anna McClung, played on a NCAA runner-up soccer squad at Florida State University.
Mac’s uncle, Seth McClung, pitched in the 2008 National League playoffs for the Milwaukee Brewers.
How will Marcus McClung feel watching his son hoop it up in the NCAA tourney?
“ I think anxiety wins out over excitement,” Marcus McClung said. “I remember the first time I watched my brother [Seth] warming up in a major league game [for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays], I was able to relax and just enjoy the moment. Even with myself playing in the Independence Bowl, I was able to take a breath and look around and enjoy the here-and-now of what we just accomplished – that was before everyone went to a bowl game. That is truly a great feeling.
“ I have tried to do that with my children’s games, but with Anna playing throughout high school and college, where she played in the national championship game [for Florida State] … to Mac’s high school and college games, there is a constant stress-in-the-gut feeling; just a longing for the team and your child’s goals to be fulfilled. Despite telling myself to be excited and reminding myself that this is just a game and it is not a serious real life problem, I can never just be excited and enjoy the moment, but I will certainly try again this weekend.”
Those people back in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee will certainly be proud as they tune to TNT today and witness Mac McClung mania taking place in March Madness. From Rogersville to Wytheville, McClung remains the area’s favorite son.
“ Anybody who knows me knows that it means the world to me,” McClung said. “I get care packages and letters all the time from back home. I feel like the people are right here with me and I really appreciate that support.”