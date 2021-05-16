NCAA DIVISION I REGIONAL GOLF: Connor Creasy goes for berth in nationals

When asked what part of University of Georgia golf teammate Connor Creasy’s game was the most impressive, Eli Scott didn’t hesitate in providing an answer.
“Connor definitely has one of the best swings on the team in my opinion,” Scott said.
Creasy will try to produce some low scores with that sweet swing as he begins play today in the three-round, 54-hole NCAA Division I men’s regional tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.
Competitors will be vying for a spot in the NCAA national championship tourney which will be held May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” Creasy said. “We’ve got a really good team and a bunch of really good guys. We’re starting to play well at the right time. That kind of relaxes me to some degree in that I know if I don’t play my best they have my back. That’s a pretty good feeling.”
A two-time VHSL individual state champion during his days at Abingdon High School and a frequent competitor in some of the top amateur tournaments in the country, Creasy is used to the big stage.
“Another day, another round of golf is how I approach it,” Creasy said. “I try my best to stay in the present and not worry about anything else.”
Creasy has put together a strong sophomore season.
He shot a season-low round of 67 at a tournament in Vanderbilt back in the fall and finished 12th on the individual leaderboard during the stroke play portion of last month’s Southeastern Conference tournament.
“What impresses me about him is his consistency,” said UGa coach Chris Haak. “I really love his demeanor on the golf course and the way he handles himself. He never seems to get upset or flustered or rattled. He keeps plugging away and I think that will serve him as he gets older and more mature. He’s one of those players who is going to get better and better every year and it seems he gets more comfortable every time he goes out there.”
Having made the journey from Abingdon to Athens, Creasy is enjoying life on the links in the SEC.
“Georgia has ended up working out really well and it’s been the perfect place for me,” Creasy said.
East Tennessee State will compete in the Cle Elum, Washington, regional and Jack Rhea (Science Hill) will be in the lineup for the Buccaneers.
Alex Goff of the University of Kentucky will compete in the Noblesville, Indiana, regional. Goff went to Kings Mountain High School in North Carolina and has Southwest Virginia family ties. His dad (Brian) and uncles (Geoff, Lance) were star athletes at George Wythe High School.
Meanwhile, the women’s golf team at Virginia Tech will compete in the national tournament on May 21-26 in Scottsdale. Tazewell, Virginia, native Carol Green Robertson is the head coach of the Hokies.
In a NCAA women’s regional recently held in Stanford, California, ex-Tennessee High standout Addie Baggarly had rounds of 75, 71 and 70 to finish tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard while competing for the University of Florida.
