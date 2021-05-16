NCAA DIVISION I REGIONAL GOLF: Connor Creasy goes for berth in nationals

“What impresses me about him is his consistency,” said UGa coach Chris Haak. “I really love his demeanor on the golf course and the way he handles himself. He never seems to get upset or flustered or rattled. He keeps plugging away and I think that will serve him as he gets older and more mature. He’s one of those players who is going to get better and better every year and it seems he gets more comfortable every time he goes out there.”