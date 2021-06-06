NCAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) homers for TCU in loss; Cade Hungate (Abingdon) pitches for Liberty in loss to UT

FORT WORTH, Texas — Christian Boulware hit a go-ahead three-run double to cap a five-run seventh inning by Dallas Baptist beat No. 1 seed TCU 8-6 on Saturday at the Fort Worth Regional.
Second-seeded Dallas Baptist (39-15) can clinch a berth into the Super Regional with a win Sunday.
Austin Bell walked, River Town reached on a fielder’s choice and Jackson Glenn singled through the left side before Jace Grady walked to load the bases with one out in the seventh. Bell scored when George Specht reached base on a fielding error and then Boulware’s double cleared the bases and gave the Patriots their first lead at 7-6.
TCU (41-18) plays No. 2 seed Oregon State on Sunday.
Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) hit a three-run shot in the top of the fifth to give the Horned Frogs a 3-2 lead and Brayden Taylor hit a solo homer an inning later. Zach Humphreys drew a bases-loaded walk and Taylor singled up the middle to score Luke Boyers to make it 6-2 in the top of the seventh.
Ryan Wrobleski had an RBI single and Town hit a double to right field that drove in Blayne Jones to give Dallas Baptist a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
Tennessee 9, Liberty 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Spence led off the game with a home run and hit another in the second inning, and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee beat No. 3 regional seed Liberty 9-3 on Saturday in the winners bracket game of the double elimination Knoxville Regional.
Liberty and second-seeded Duke will play in an elimination game on Sunday. The Volunteers (47-16) await the winner for a chance to clinch the region Sunday night. The Flames (40-15), who beat Duke 11-6 in their Friday opener, would need to beat Duke and Tennessee Sunday to force a Monday final with the Volunteers.
Tennessee set an NCAA Tournament program record with five home runs, all in the first three innings, to build a 7-0 lead. Drew Gilbert, who hit a walk-off grand slam in the Volunteers’ Friday night win, added a solo home run in the third. Luc Lipcius hit home runs in the second and third innings.
Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell (9-3) gave up four hits and three runs, none earned, in 5 2/3 innings. Camden Sewell got his second save of the season.
Liberty starter Dylan Cumming (4-3) gave up all five of Tennessee’s home runs and left the game after 2 2/3 innings.
Cade Hungate (Abingdon) allowed two runs in 2/3 of an inning for Liberty with two walks and a strikeout.
East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and East Carolina rallied to beat Charlotte 7-5 on Saturday in the Greenville Regional.
The Pirates (43-15) entered the eighth facing a 5-4 deficit. Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line scored Zach Agnos who reached base on a walk to even the score.
Earlier, Charlotte (40-20) Charlotte took a 4-1 lead in its half of the third when LuJames Groover III and Nate Furman each drove in a pair of runs as the 49ers sent the entire order to the plate.
Connor Norby and Alec Makarewicz each batted 2 for 3 for East Carolina. Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) of the Pirates was hitless in four at-bats.
Furman, Groover and Aaron McKeithan each went 2 for 4 for Charlotte.
Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel had four hits each, Jake Gelof and Chris Newell homered, and Virginia beat Jacksonville in a Columbia Regional elimination game on Saturday.
The No. 3 regional seed Cavaliers (30-24) scored in seven of the eight innings they went to the plate and finished with 21 hits.
The fourth-seeded Dolphins (16-34) took a 5-2 lead in the top of the third, opening the inning with five consecutive singles to force a pitching change. But Virginia retook the lead for good, going ahead 11-7 after a five-run sixth inning.
Nate Savino (3-3) gave up one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings for Virginia.
Mike Cassala and Jackson Grabsky had three hits each for Jacksonville. Cassala gave up five runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings as the Dolphins starter and stayed in the lineup as a designated hitter. Reliever Christian Graham (1-4) picked up the loss.
Old Dominion 2, South Carolina 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tommy Bell walked on a 3-2 pitch from Thomas Farr with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion slipped past South Carolina 2-1 in the winners bracket of the Columbia Regional on Saturday.
Kenny Lavari and Carter Trice opened the eighth with back-to-back singles for the Monarchs (44-14), advancing a base on a groundout by Brock Gagliardi. Farr (3-7) retired the next batter before walking Matt Coutney intentionally to load the bases for Bell. Coutney hit a solo homer off Farr in the second. Will Sanders came in to strike out Robbie Petracci to end the Monarchs’ rally.
Ryne Moore (9-1) was stellar in his start for Old Dominion, allowing one run on three hits and a walk in seven innings, striking out eight. Aaron Holiday pitched the final two innings to earn his first save, striking out four, including the side in the eighth.