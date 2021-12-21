 Skip to main content
NBA's Chicago Bulls sign Mac McClung (Gate City) to 10-day contract
G League Ignite v South Bay Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Mac McClung #0 of the South Bay Lakers handles the ball against the G League Ignite on November 5, 2021 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. 

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung’s next game will be played in the National Basketball Association.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported on Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls had signed the Gate City High School guard to a 10-day hardship deal.

The hardship deal is linked to the recent injuries and illness that depleted Chicago’s roster.

McClung had been starring for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

A local player who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee hasn’t appeared in a NBA regular-game since Bobby Hogsett (Holston Valley) did so in 1967.

Jim Palmer never played basketball at Keokee High School in Lee County, Virginia, played in 196 games with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961.

Jim Slaughter was born in Bristol, lived in the city until he was 9-years-old and then moved to Roanoke, Virginia, with his family. He played in 28 games for the Baltimore Bullets during the 1951-52 season.

That’s the small and elite fraternity that McClung is now part of.

Check back later for more on this story.

