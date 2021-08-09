 Skip to main content
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 10 points as Lakers stop Suns
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 10 points as Lakers stop Suns

  • Updated
Lakers Kings Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' Mac McClung, left, and Sacramento's Davion Mitchell go for the ball during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. 

 Rich Pedroncelli

Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night as they opened the Las Vegas NBA Summer League with a 73-72 triumph over the Phoenix Suns.

McClung struggled for stretches in the contest and shot just 2-for-9 from the field, but the former Gate City High School standout knocked down a game-tying jumper with 16.1 seconds remaining.

The 6-foot-2 McClung made all seven of his free throws and also had four rebounds, one block and two turnovers.

McClung will be back on court Wednesday at 10 p.m. when the Lakers face the New York Knicks on ESPN2.

