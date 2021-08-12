NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: Mac McClung (Gate City) finishes with 7 rebounds, 5 points as Lakers fall to Knicks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Mac McClung hauled down seven rebounds to go along with five points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their 91-82 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.
McClung was 2-for-9 from the field, while making his only free throw attempt. The former Gate City High School star also had one assist, one steal and did not commit a turnover.
All five of his points came in the fourth quarter as he converted a three-point play with 9:32 remaining and drained a 12-foot jumper with 7:03 left on the clock.
Jordan Floyd (King University) also saw time for the Lakers (1-1), but did not score. He missed both of his free throw attempts and also finished with one rebound and one turnover.
New York guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride combined for 47 points, and the Knicks (2-1) scored 33 fourth-quarter points to hold off Los Angeles.
Quickley, named to the All-Rookie second team last season, made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 points with seven assists. McBride, the 36th overall pick out of West Virginia, hit all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22.
Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in 2020 out of Dayton, added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.
Devontae Cacok and Vic Law each scored 14 points for Los Angeles.
Undrafted rookie Chaundee Brown split a shoe open — similar to Zion Williamson’s sneaker malfunction in 2019 — while playing defense in the second quarter.
McClung, Floyd an the Lakers return to the court on Friday to tangle with the Los Angeles Clippers.