GATE CITY, Va. – He soared to even greater heights in winning the NBA’s slam dunk contest, was a playmaking catalyst for a G League championship team, signed a shoe contract with Puma, appeared in a national television commercial with fellow luminary of levitation Vince Carter and played well for the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference powerhouse’s final two games of the regular season.

Mac McClung’s legend has indeed grown along with his stature in the basketball world and his legion of fans now spans the globe – at last check the NBA’s official highlight video of his dunk contest triumph had more than nine million views on YouTube – as Southwest Virginia’s favorite son has made a name for himself far beyond these mountains.

He was back where it all began on Thursday as Gate City High School’s most famous alum was honored in a ceremony that included a jersey retirement, a key to the city and proclamations from local government officials.

It’s been five years and two months since he played his final game in the gymnasium – an 80-43 first-round Region 2D tournament win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Feb. 21, 2018, in which he surpassed Allen Iverson’s VHSL single-season scoring record – and folks gathered once again to heap applause and praise on their hometown hero.

Even the school’s hard-working custodians probably haven’t spent as many early mornings or late nights in the venue as McClung since he’s hoisted up countless shots, dunked a multitude of times and partaken in plenty of pick-up games from his days as a middle-schooler.

Could he put a number on the hours he’s spent in Gate City’s gym?

“I couldn’t,” McClung said. “Every day, every night.”

McClung brought along the slam dunk contest trophy from when the 6-foot-2 dynamo wowed a national television audience in February with some jaw-dropping, gravity-defying jams in a performance that drew praise from the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving and Magic Johnson.

Folks won’t soon forget the performance he delivered that Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

“There was so much adrenaline going,” McClung said. “It was kind of a blur, really, but kind of relief as well because we put so much time into figuring out the dunks and being prepared for the moment. It went better than we expected.”

That was far from his only highlight, however.

He helped the Delaware Blue Coats win the first G League title in franchise history and went for 30 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the title-clinching win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on April 6 in Texas.

“I believe Mac’s season was about growth,” Delaware assistant coach Isaiah Fox said earlier in the week. “Growth as a player and individual. He was asked to do so many things and pulled in so many directions, but he always stayed positive and focused. He was a leader in the locker room and consistent performer on the court. … What impressed me the most is how he handled adversity and big situations. He became a better player as the stakes got higher.”

Life in basketball’s top minor league can be tough, but McClung played at a high level during the long season.

“It’s a beautiful grind in a way,” McClung said. “It’s so tough in the sense that you experience that NBA [life] and it is amazing meals, private jets and all that. You go back [to the G League] and are sitting in the middle seat [on flights], in a motel and there are no waters there. You have to DoorDash some waters. But also it’s beautiful in that everybody is fighting so hard to make their dreams come true and guys aren’t giving up on their dream.

“One, It’s hard to win a championship in anything you do and two, you are battling with people wanting to get their shot and the call-up [to the NBA]. For all of us to come together and let go of ourselves … A state championship, a NBA G League championship, every championship is special.”

The night after helping Delaware win it all he scored five points in his official debut for the Philadelphia 76ers – he did rep the club in the dunk contest – in a road win over the Atlanta Hawks. He said he arrived 30 minutes before tip-off.

To put the finishing touches on his season to remember, McClung produced a 20-point, nine-assist, nine-rebound stat line in a 134-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on April 9 at the Barclays Center.

“I get [a chance] to show who I am and want to give it my all and give a good impression and that’s how the game went,” McClung said. “You want to have a good game in the NBA and no matter how much you believe in yourself, until you do it is the biggest confidence-builder.”

Then there was that CGI-heavy commercial featuring fellow slam dunk champ Vince Carter that promoted the movie “Dungeons and Dragons.” Did Mac nail that on the first take?

“That was like a four-hour day,” McClung said. “It was an off day and I had a game the next day and you’re there four hours shooting a 30-second commercial. … My friends were watching the [NCAA] Final Four and said it was on then and a couple of my coaches would be watching a NBA game at home and tell me that it popped up. I don’t watch a bunch of TV, so I haven’t seen it.”

Since NBA players on two-way contracts aren’t eligible for the postseason unless they sign a standard deal, McClung isn’t able to contribute on the court in the playoffs with the 76ers. However, he is still working out in Philly with the club.

Oh yeah, a documentary film crew followed McClung and other G League standouts over the course of the season for a project known as “The Break.” The final episode debuts April 27 on the NBA’s social media channels.

“From our first day of filming with Mac in Wilmington as he started training camp with the Blue Coats, I was impressed with the belief he had in his own journey and his decision to play in the G League in hopes of making it onto an NBA roster,” said Taylor Sharp, the director of the project. “It can be vulnerable to so clearly state your goals in life, you know? Especially when millions of people are privy to your path of meeting them.

“Mac’s mental fortitude never wavered and he remained true to his stay-the-course mentality. The story of Mac’s season and his career thus far is an inspiring testament to the power of conviction and dedication, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him.”

Will the future include a full-time gig in the NBA?

“I believe it will happen sooner rather than later,” McClung said.

While he prepares for his third professional season, McClung took a moment to take a trip down memory lane in his return home.

Decked out in a blue Puma jacket and wearing a backwards cap, McClung entered the familiar gym with Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack” playing from the speakers and was cheered by a crowd, most of whom were wearing his Gate City jersey.

Gate City’s town council gave him a key to the city, while Cody Mumpower from congressman Morgan Griffith’s office and Virginia State senator Todd Pillion cited McClung’s contributions to Southwest Virginia.

His high school teammates – Zac Ervin (Elon University) and Bradley Dean (Miami of Ohio) – spoke of the success of their pal as did his agent, Daniel Poneman, and Scott Vermillion, his high school hoops coach.

His No. 0 jersey from his days with the Blue Devils was retired and McClung thanked his teammates, coaches, parents and community when it was his turn to stand at the podium. He later signed autographs and posed for pictures with those loyal fans that showed up.

“It’s pretty cool to be home,” McClung said. “I was telling my friends, you always want to come home after things go well in your life.”