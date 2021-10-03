NBA PRESEASON: McClung makes debut with Los Angeles Lakers

Brooklyn played without its Big Three, along with starters Blake Griffin and Joe Harris, along with newcomers Patty Mills and James Johnson.

Davis played the first quarter and scored six points.

LaMarcus Aldridge started for the Nets after rejoining the team following his retirement last season after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. He scored six points in 15 minutes.

Rookie Cam Thomas, a former standout at Oak Hill Academy, led the Nets with 21 points. Bruce Brown added 12 and veteran Paul Millsap, who joined the team in the offseason, had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Malik Monk scored 15 points in his first game with the Lakers. Brooklyn outscored Los Angeles 39-16 in the fourth quarter.

The collection of names have made both teams among the favorites for the NBA title. They are scheduled to meet again on the same Staples Center floor as the highlight of the Christmas schedule and will be on national TV plenty of times.