NBA: Milligan College graduate Del Harris receives Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

Harris was revealed Friday as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“ This one has a special meaning simply because, I was noting the tremendous names that have gotten this award before and knowing there are many others out there who have given their professional lives to the sport,” the 83-year-old Harris said. “Coaching basketball is a special thing. It’s a ministry, a service, depending on how you look at it. When you do it, you’re fitting into the lives of the players in a very special way and a special relationship can be developed.”