NBA: Mac McClung will remain in NBA Draft and not return to Texas Tech

The former Gate City High School star announced via social media on Monday that he will remain in the NBA Draft and will not be returning to Texas Tech University.

“I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. I also would like to thank my family and the entire Texas Tech coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me to new heights,” McClung’s statement said. “Red Raider Nation Thank you for the best year of my life, I am lucky to call myself a Red Raider. With that being said, I have decided to chase my dreams and stay in the NBA Draft!”

McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season as Texas Tech went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgetown University and averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 79 games at the DI level.