NBA: Mac McClung signs second 10-day contract with Chicago Bulls
NBA: Mac McClung signs second 10-day contract with Chicago Bulls

  • Updated
mac

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung signs a second 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls.

 Bill Smith | Chicago Bulls

Mac McClung’s initial foray into the NBA will feature an extended stay.

The Chicago Bulls signed the Gate City High School graduate to a second 10-day contract on Saturday as the 6-foot-2 rookie guard will gain more experience at the game’s highest level.

The Bulls inked McClung to his first 10-day contract on Dec. 22 and he made his debut for the team seven days later, scoring two points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He became just the third player to attend a local public high school in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee to appear in a regular-season NBA game since the league was formed in 1947.

Keokee, Virginia, native Jim Palmer (1958-1961 with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks) and Bobby Hogsett (1967 with the Detroit Pistons) from Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, are the others.

McClung averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 13 games for the G League’s South Bay Lakers prior to hooking on with the Bulls.

According to the NBA’s pay scale, McClung makes $53,176 over the course of each 10-day contract.

Chicago has won all five of its games since McClung joined the team and the Bulls currently own the Eastern Conference’s best record with a 24-10 mark.

The Bulls host the Orlando Magic tonight.

