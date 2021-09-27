NBA: Mac McClung reports to Los Angeles Lakers with hopes of making the final cut

Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
He scored more than 1,000 career points at the college level and played in the NCAA Tournament.
Southwest Virginia’s favorite son and most ballyhooed hoopster is now a professional and will take part in NBA training camp for the first time this week as the Los Angeles Lakers officially begin preparing for the 2021-22 season.
McClung is among the 18 players reporting for duty for the Western Conference powerhouse in sunny southern California as he’ll run through reps with former MVPs LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and scrimmage with, and against, the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo, who have been NBA All-Stars.
He’ll get instruction from head coach Frank Vogel alongside fellow rookies Joel Ayayi, Austin Reaves and Chaundee Brown as he tries to carve out his own role on a star-studded roster.
The preseason opener is Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets as the journey begins for McClung as he attempts to become the first man who attended a public high school in far Southwest Virginia to appear in a NBA regular-season game since Jim Palmer from now-defunct Keokee High School in Lee County suited up for the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961.
“It is mind blowing that a kid from Gate City is getting a chance with a team like the Lakers, who have some of the best players in the world,” said Bradley Dean, a high school teammate of McClung’s. “It’s amazing to see. He’s worked so hard since he was in the seventh grade to get to where he is today. It’s great to see that small-town kid become what no one thought. He deserves this.”
The 6-foot-2 McClung was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American last season at Texas Tech and decided to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft.
He was not selected, but hooked on with the Lakers as a non-drafted free agent.
“I think the Lakers see what a lot of people see in Mac McClung – an intriguing combination of ball-handling and athleticism,” said Trevor Lane, a senior writer for LakersNation.com. “In a league that is becoming more guard-dominant, McClung possesses the kind of skill set that makes him an exciting prospect. There’s still plenty of work to be done and his size may be a detriment, but he can create game-changing plays the moment he steps on the floor.”
McClung averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven NBA Summer League games for the Lakers and shot just 25 percent (11-for-44) from the field. He’ll have to improve on this numbers in the preseason.
“McClung was one of the 40-plus players whom the Lakers hosted for pre-draft workouts in July,” said Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.com. “Evidently, he impressed them to some degree, as they signed him after the draft – they did not have a draft pick after trading their first-rounder in the Russell Westbrook deal. … In Summer League, he didn’t exactly light it up, but he played extremely hard and hit a clutch bucket against the Suns. His confidence and effort stood out for the first few Summer League games.”
Logging minutes on a veteran Lakers squad could be tough for McClung and most who follow the team closely feel he’ll get his initial pro experience in the NBA’s minor league.
“I think best-case scenario is he spends the upcoming season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers to develop,” Lane said. “As we saw in Summer League, his decision-making needs some refinement and he has to adjust to the size and speed of NBA players. To use a cliché, he needs to get to the point where the game slows down for him. He has plenty of time to get there, and if he does, he could end up being a solid rotation player.”
Former East Tennessee State University star Keith “Mister” Jennings played three seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors in the 1990s after being an undrafted free agent. What advice would he give McClung as he tries to prove himself entering training camp?
“You have to be aggressive in a smart way,” Jennings said. “Limit turnovers, shoot 50 percent or better, get after it defensively, be the first to arrive and the last to leave.”
Los Angeles executives obviously think highly of McClung in providing him this opportunity.
“I think the Lakers gave Mac McClung a look because of his intangibles,” said Daniel Starkland, managing editor of LakersNation.com. “Is he the biggest and strongest player on the floor? No. Is he the best shooter? No. Is he the fastest? Probably not. But most of the time, no one on the floor is playing as hard and consistently hustling like Mac McClung. That energy can often be infectious, so I’m sure players love playing with him. Plus, him unexpectedly being able to jump out of the gym is also something other players and coaches gravitate towards.”
McClung hosted a skills camp for area kids on Aug. 29 in Kingsport, Tennessee, and there was a large turnout. Those in attendance and many others in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee will be rooting for their local hero to make his mark at the game’s highest level.
Those who know McClung the best have seen his constant drive and unmatched work ethic up close and realize that he will stop at nothing to realize his dream of playing in the NBA. There were those who didn’t think McClung would flourish at the NCAA Division I level, but he thrived.
McClung now faces a new challenge.
“Mac is the most hardworking and determined person that I’ve ever known personally,” Dean said. “He wants to do everything that anyone has ever told him he couldn’t do. And there will always be doubters, which means he will always keep getting better. I’m so proud of him and I couldn’t be anymore blessed to call him my best friend. He will reach his goals regardless of what anyone thinks he can or cannot do. He’s different.”
