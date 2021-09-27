NBA: Mac McClung reports to Los Angeles Lakers with hopes of making the final cut

“You have to be aggressive in a smart way,” Jennings said. “Limit turnovers, shoot 50 percent or better, get after it defensively, be the first to arrive and the last to leave.”

Los Angeles executives obviously think highly of McClung in providing him this opportunity.

“I think the Lakers gave Mac McClung a look because of his intangibles,” said Daniel Starkland, managing editor of LakersNation.com. “Is he the biggest and strongest player on the floor? No. Is he the best shooter? No. Is he the fastest? Probably not. But most of the time, no one on the floor is playing as hard and consistently hustling like Mac McClung. That energy can often be infectious, so I’m sure players love playing with him. Plus, him unexpectedly being able to jump out of the gym is also something other players and coaches gravitate towards.”

McClung hosted a skills camp for area kids on Aug. 29 in Kingsport, Tennessee, and there was a large turnout. Those in attendance and many others in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee will be rooting for their local hero to make his mark at the game’s highest level.